PICTURED: North Carolina boy, 13, who killed himself on the first day back

The boy who took his own life while attending school in North Carolina on Tuesday has been identified as his heartbroken mother revealed he was bullied for years and urged her co-parents to teach their children to be nice.

Austin Pendergrass, 13, committed suicide in a bathroom at Wendell Middle School on his first day of eighth grade on Tuesday.

He was found dead by two students, prompting school officials to send everyone home, claiming there was a “medical crisis.”

Pendergrass’ family has now confirmed that he died of suicide after years of bullying.

“The signs were there, but the bullying was so bad,” his grieving mother, Jessica Pendergrass, told reporters WNCNwhich revealed that he had been bullied since he was in sixth grade.

“Last year it was so bad with kids just mocking and hurting him,” family friend Jalia Harris said in a video taken at a wake Wednesday night.

He could enjoy the summer, his mother told WRALbut as soon as he went back to school on Tuesday, the bullying started again.

“It’s sad for us,” Harris said in the video, “but this should be an eye opener for everyone.”

“Just teach your kids to be nice because kids can be so cruel,” added Jessica Pendergrass.

But he was bullied for years before he committed suicide on Tuesday

Family and friends gathered Wednesday night to commemorate Pendergrass at a vigil, each in Austin’s favorite color: red.

They were holding balloons and flowers as they gathered in Knightdale Park in Wendell on Wednesday evening to release the balloons in his memory.

‘I wish Austin knew all these people were here to support’ [him]’ his mother told WRAL. “I wish he didn’t feel so alone.”

Those who knew Pendergrass described him during the wake as a clever boy who liked to tell jokes to his father.

“Austin, he was so, so smart, he was so sweet,” Jessica Pendergrass said. ‘He always came to the car when I stopped’ [saying] “Mom, do you need help bringing something in?”

His aunt, Jessica Harris, also said he would “always help out with something,” adding that Pendergrass “loved baking with his mom and siblings.”

Pendergrass was also a member of the high school band and was known to care deeply about animals.

“He liked sea turtles,” his mother said. “He always said, ‘Don’t use straws, they’re bad for the turtles.’

Pendergrass’s heartbroken mother urged parents to teach their children to be kind to those who may be different during a Wednesday night vigil. She is pictured with family friend Jalia Harris

Friends and family gathered at a local park Wednesday night to release balloons in his memory

Now, she said, she hopes his death will “make other parents aware to watch their kids, be mean, use their social media, use their phones.” [and] find out what’s going on.’

She urged parents to “teach their children to be nice to other children, even if they are different, and to just hug your children a little tighter.”

Pendergrass is expected to be buried on Friday.

His untimely death occurred on the same day that the Wake County school board was to receive a presentation on suicide awareness.

After his death, Wendell High School principal Catherine Trudell said in a letter to parents that the school will provide a student services team and a District Crisis Center support team to help grieving students.

And during the Tuesday meeting of the school board, board Chair Lindsay Mahaffey said that “some of our schools are facing some unique challenges this week.”

“I just want to lift them up and know that we think of them and cherish them in our hearts,” she said. News and Observer.

In addition, school board member Heather Scott said, “The town of Wendell will surround the school with nothing but love and support.”