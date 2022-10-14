PICTURED: Mother-of-three, 49, shot dead by Raleigh teenage gunman

Susan Karnatz, 49, was one of five people killed yesterday by a teenage gunman in Raleigh, North Carolina

The victims of the Raleigh teenage shooter are a 49-year-old mother of three, two other women, an off-duty police officer and a 16-year-old boy.

Susan Karnatz, 49, was killed alongside Nicole Connors, 52, Mary Marshall, 35, off-duty police officer Gabriel Torres, 29, and an unidentified 16-year-old boy.

The shooter has not yet been named.

He is described as a 15-year-old white boy who is in critical condition in hospital.

He opened fire on Salahee Way in Raleigh yesterday, shooting some victims before heading to the Neuse River Greenway.

The gunman then retreated to a shed and barricaded himself inside for several hours before finally being taken into custody.

It is unclear if his injuries were self-inflicted or if he was injured in a shootout with police.

His motive remains unknown and it is not yet clear whether he knew his victims.

Eyewitnesses told WRAL that they saw the gunman, dressed in camouflage with a backpack and black boots, crouched and said he was “between 13 and 16 years old.”

“He looked like a baby. I just don’t even have the words to explain it. This is not okay.’

Law enforcement officer walks at the entrance to Neuse River Greenway Trail parking lot on Abington Lane after a shooting in Raleigh, NC, Thursday, October 13, 2022

Police searched a house near the shooting site, believed to belong to the gunman and his family

Law enforcement officers can be seen at the entrance to the Neuse River Greenway Trail parking lot off Abington Lane, in eastern Raleigh

The police officer’s white car can be seen in an image broadcast by WRAL News in Raleigh

Law enforcement officers block Old Milburnie Road during a shooting in Raleigh, NC, Thursday, October 13, 2022

Raleigh Police Chief Stella Patterson said Friday morning they still don’t know the shooter’s motive

Police are now searching the suspect’s home.

The shootings happened in the street. The gunman then fled to the trail, where he shot some of the victims, before retreating to a barn.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said, “Terror has reached our door tonight. Every community’s nightmare has come to Raleigh.”

A local resident named Robert said: ‘I heard two gunshots, and they were very loud, so I knew something was close by, and then I heard three more gunshots.

“I actually saw him walk past my house in the backyard. He had a long-barreled shotgun. He was dressed in camouflage. He had on a full backpack that was also camouflage.’

The quiet neighborhood is populated with single-family homes and golf courses.

Mary-Ann Baldwin, the mayor of Raleigh, said the suspect was “incarcerated,” but police would not say if they can communicate with him and his condition is not clear.

In this aerial drone shot, law enforcement officers work at the scene of a shooting in Raleigh, NC, Thursday, October 13, 2022

A heavily armed alcohol police officer near the Hedingham residential area during an active shooting situation in Raleigh, North Carolina, USA, October 13, 2022

Law enforcement officers gather outside an armored vehicle at the Aldi on New Bern Avenue in Raleigh after five people were shot and killed in the Hedingham Neighborhood and Nuese River Trail area in Raleigh, NC, Thursday, October 13, 2022

WRAL broadcast images of the scene, in which the off-duty police officer’s car was riddled with bullets.

Baldwin said it was “a sad and tragic day for the city of Raleigh.”

The mayor, visibly shocked, continued, “It’s a tragic day because the Raleigh Police Department has lost one.”

She said more needs to be done to combat gun violence.

We must stop this mindless violence in America. We must tackle gun violence. We have much to do and tonight we have much to mourn.’

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper praised law enforcement officers for their courage, adding, “This is a senseless, outraged and heinous act of violence perpetrated against our community.”

Police and firefighters are pictured near the eastern Raleigh scene

Police divert traffic from Thursday’s shooting scene

ABC 11 said there was a stalemate, with the suspect barricaded in a shed.

A drone was sent into the shed to try to negotiate with the suspect, but the drone was not working properly, the station said.

Around 5 p.m. a huge emergency service arrived on the scene.

“Raleigh Police are currently at the scene of an active shooting in the Neuse River Greenway area near Osprey Cove Drive and Bay Harbor Drive,” the police tweeted.

‘Residents in that area are advised to stay in their homes.’

Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson said gun violence in Raleigh reflects trends across the country.

“I think people are about to get out of a pandemic,” she said.

“I think we have psychological problems that contribute to that as well. I also believe what we are dealing with as a nation: the war in Ukraine, inflation, gas prices.

“All those things combined, I think people want to resolve their differences or their problems with gun violence, instead of maybe taking a break, stepping back and approaching the situation again.”