PICTURED: Mother and three children, aged 14, 11 and 7, who were killed in murder-suicide

The mother and her three children who were shot and killed by their father at a Maryland home have been identified.

Authorities say Marcus Edward Milligan, 39, shot and killed his wife Tara Devina Ricker Milligan, 37, at their home in Elk Mills on Friday morning.

He then murdered their three children, Teresa Milligan, 14; Nora Milligan, 11; and Finn Milligan, 8, before turning the gun on himself.

Police say they then received a call around 9:20 a.m. to report that the children and a woman had been fatally shot. It is unclear whether that man was Marcus.

Authorities arrived on the scene about 10 minutes later and found all five family members dead from gunshot wounds in the garage and on the first and second floors of the house on the suburban cul-de-sac.

Investigators then found a gun next to Marcus’ body in the garage.

Tragedy comes three years and a week since Marcus and Tara lost their youngest son, Conor, to childhood cancer.

She shared a photo of her holding him on Facebook on Sept. 3, writing: “Somehow it’s been three years since we had to say goodbye to Conor.

“What wouldn’t I give for another perfect moment like this, if only for a heartbeat.”

It remains unclear whether the anniversary of their son’s death is related to Marcus’s apparent murder-suicide of his family.

An investigation into the family’s death is underway.

After the news of their deaths, friends and relatives took to Facebook to commemorate the Milligans.

Tara’s sister, Aislinn Ricker Mellor, wrote on Friday: “Our hearts are shattered.

“Teresa, Nora, and Finn deserved to grow up,” she said. “We also grieve for Tara’s husband, Marc.

“Mental health is so important and so difficult to navigate and understand.”

She added, “We know Tara has a wonderful reunion with her precious little Conor, and though we long for them here on earth, we know they are at peace and with our Savior.”

Family friend Alisha Minter also wrote that when her family first moved to Maryland, the Milligans were the first family they met.

“The light they and their beautiful children brought in, you fell in love with them instantly,” she wrote. “They watch from the pews, laughing and laughing. Dinner and lunch with this family was a highlight of our day.’

Minter went on to write that Conor was diagnosed with cancer around the same time her daughter was diagnosed with a rare genetic condition.

“Tara and I talked a lot about our babies and the hardships that would soon follow, but I never thought this would mean the end of their loving family.

“Tara has held my hand many times and I have held hers,” she said, adding, “I know the reunion is a great one for the family.”

She then apologized to Marcus ‘that we as a congregation have left you in these dark times. I’m sorry you thought this was the only way out.

“Tara and the kids should be alive today,” Minter concluded. ‘They didn’t deserve this.

“Marc should be alive today,” she continued. ‘You didn’t deserve this either.

“We need to check each other better and make sure they’re okay,” Minter wrote. Mental illness is a debilitating illness that affects an entire family.

“Please heed this warning and check your relatives and your friends, especially if they are silent.”

During a Friday afternoon press conference, Cecil County Sheriff Scott Adams said, “This is a terrible and tragic day for our community.”

There had been no previous history of emergency calls from the home, and police reversed 911 calls to assure surrounding areas there was no danger to the public.

The Elk Mills residential area is located in northeastern Maryland, about 5 miles from the Delaware border.

For confidential support, call the National Suicide Prevention Line at 1-800-273-8255.