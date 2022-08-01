PICTURED: Mother, 31, and her four children who were among seven people killed in wrong-way crash

A mother and her four children were among seven people killed when a wrong-way driver crashed into a van on an Illinois highway early Sunday morning.

The fiery accident happened around 2:11 a.m. on Interstate 90 in McHenry County, about 50 miles from Chicago.

Illinois state police said Jennifer Fernandez, 22, of Carpentersville, Illinois was driving the wrong way on I-90 in a 2010 Acura TSX for “unknown reasons” when she collided head-on into the van and both vehicles went up in flames.

Fernandez was pronounced dead from her injuries at the scene.

Lauren Dobosz, 31, of Rolling Meadows and five children, all in a Chevrolet full-size van, were killed, according to Illinois state police. The children were between 5 and 13 years old.

The driver of the van, Thomas Dobosz, 32, of Rolling Meadows, was the sole survivor of the crash. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The five children killed in the crash were two 13-year-old girls, a 7-year-old boy, a 6-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl, all from Rolling Meadows. Their names have not been released.

Neighbors of the Dobosz family along Owl Drive in Rolling Meadows told FOX 32 Chicago that the kids would always say hello.

Other neighbors said Tom and Lauren Dubosz were caring for elderly grandparents who had lived in the house on Owl Drive for a while.

Investigators are working to determine why Fernandez drove in the wrong direction.