Pictured: Mother, 27, with six-month-old baby found dead as man, 66, charged with her murder 

A ‘beautiful and caring’ mother, 27, with a six-month-old baby was found dead when a 66-year-old man – who lived at the same address – was charged with murdering her.

Mckyla Taylor, 27, was found dead shortly after 2am on Tuesday at a house in Lowtown Street, Worksop, Nottinghamshire.

In an emotional tribute, Mckyla’s family said, “There are just no words to describe what we are going through as a family.

“All we can say is our hearts are absolutely broken.

“We have lost such a beautiful and caring daughter, mom, sister, aunt, granddaughter and cousin.

“We are truly devastated that our darling Mckyla has been taken from us in the worst possible way and that we will never see her beautiful face and smile again.

“It just left us with such a big hole in our hearts that can never be repaired.”

David Jackson, 66, who lived at the same address as Mckyla, has been charged with murder.

He is due to appear before the Nottingham Crown Court on Monday.

Detective Inspector Kaz Smithson, of the Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Mckyla’s death was an absolute tragedy and I can only imagine the pain her loved ones are going through right now.

“I want to express my sincere condolences to the family and reassure them that we are doing everything we can to give them the justice they deserve.

“We are pleased that we have taken an important step in our investigation by indicting a suspect who has since appeared in court.”