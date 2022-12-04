Meter reader Kane Minion mauled to death by dogs in Logan was fiance and lover of canines

A meter reader who was bitten to death by three dogs has been identified as a fiance and lover of dogs.

Kane Minion, 42, was attacked by three large mixed breed dogs – including a Bullmastiff and Rhodesian Ridgeback – while visiting a home on Ison Road in the Logan suburb of Greenbank at 10:45 am on Saturday.

Mr. Minion worked for Downer’s Skilltech for seven years and was working as a contractor for Energex when he went to the property to read the utility meter.

A sign on the front door of the property warned visitors about the dangerous animals that live in the house.

“WARNING: Guard dogs on duty are not allowed in,” the sign read.

Daily Mail Australia can reveal that Mr Minion loved dogs before his horrific end and that he was about to marry the love of his life, Toni Baird.

The 42-year-old had a picture of himself cuddling a Staffordshire Bull Terrier as a profile picture on Facebook.

He was engaged to his partner Ms Baird for less than a year after proposing to her on December 24 – with the couple less than three weeks away from celebrating their one year anniversary since his proposal.

One of Mr. Manion’s friends took to Facebook on Sunday afternoon to pay tribute.

“Hard to believe, rest in peace brother,” he wrote.

Another complained that Mr. Manion was “just trying to do his job.”

“Feeling so bad for his family so close to Christmas,” he wrote.

Mr Minion was found unconscious by emergency services and succumbed to his critical injuries at the scene.

The police found three dogs at the address, two of which were seized by the municipality.

The owners were probably not home at the time.

A Bandog Bullmastiff and a Rhodesian Ridgeback crossbreed are believed to be the breed of the two dogs seized by Logan City Council animal control officers, The courier mail reported.

The Electrical Trades Union slammed the attack, saying contractors shouldn’t fear for their lives or worry about not coming home when they’re at work.

“It’s a tragedy,” said ETU assistant secretary and supply industry coordinator Stuart Traill.

‘Coming home after a day’s work should be a guarantee. We will work with Energex and its subcontractors to understand how this happened and make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

ETU Secretary of State Peter Ong said the death could have been prevented.

“We will participate in the investigation of the accident from start to finish and ensure that processes are in place to prevent another incident like this from happening anywhere in the state,” he said.

Acting Queensland Police Inspector Gary Worrell told reporters on the scene that the man was from the suburb of Marsden.

“It is also a difficult time for the owners of the property, who are attached to their dogs,” said acting superintendent Worrell.

Worksafe has been notified, while police prepare a report for the coroner.

A spokesman for the Downer Group, attached to the ABC Mr. Minion worked in the Skilltech branch of the company.

“The details of the incident are still being investigated and a police investigation is ongoing,” they said.

Police speak to neighbors after a man is killed by dogs

Police were called to Logan after reports that a man had been attacked by three dogs

Downer is deeply saddened by this tragic loss. Kane has been with Downer’s Skilltech’s measurement company for over seven years and has been a popular member of the team.

“Downer extends our deepest condolences to Kane’s family, and we will report to them at this incredibly difficult time.”

Police said Work Safe Australia had been notified as the man was carrying out work in the Greenbank area at the time.

Greenbank is a rural suburb about 40 km south of Brisbane with a population of less than 10,000.

Ison Road contains several homes on large lots.

Resident Kevin Cunnington described it as a tragedy.

“It’s terrible, right before Christmas,” he said. “Poor fellow doing his job and now he’s dead.”