PICTURED: Gunmen who shot Washington Commanders’ star Brian Robinson in botched robbery

Police have pictured the two individuals they believe shot the Washington commanders who ran back Brian Robinson — in an attack in which the newcomer was hit multiple times in D.C. but somehow survived.

The incident, which police say was a missed armed robbery, happened just before 5:30 p.m. in H Street, Northeast, and left the 23-year-old with gunshot wounds to both his hip and leg.

In the chaos that followed, the suspects who carried out the apparently deliberate attack fled empty-handed – but were captured by a nearby security camera, along with photos of the car in which they were last seen.

Late Monday night, police shared images of the hooded looters — two tall black men who police say are minors.

According to the police, the suspects hadshoulder-length dreads, medium skin tone” and shirts “with yellow smileys on them.”

The grainy security photos showed one of the alleged youths in a red jacket and the other in black, as well as a photo of the blue sedan, officers say the couple fled inside.

Police have released the footage and are asking for help tracking down the potential robbers, and are offering a $10,000 reward for any information leading to their arrest.

Meanwhile, Robinson – who was poised to be a surprise starter after a success this season – has already made great efforts in his recovery, leaving the hospital on Monday following successful surgery on his glute and lower leg.

An announcement from the Metropolitan Police Department late Monday called for the public’s help in tracking down the miscreants, who were both armed with handguns, the recently released photos show.

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District seek the public’s help in identifying and locating suspects and a vehicle related to an assault with intent to rob while armed (rifle) offense that occurred on Sunday, August 28 2022, in the 1,000 block of H Street, Northeast,” the alarm sounded.

The message was accompanied by four photos – one showing the two suspects, and two showing the dark blue four-door they drove away.

Police added that the suspects “waved pistols and tried to rob the victim” during the botched robbery, firing their weapons before fleeing the scene.

The injuries sustained by Robinson – who played four years as a starter for his home side Alabama – were “not life-threatening,” according to police.

“At approximately 5:28 p.m., the suspects approached the victim at the said location,” the statement continued.

The suspects brandished pistols and tried to rob the victim. During the robbery attempt, the suspects fired their pistols at the victim.

The suspects fled in a vehicle without obtaining any property. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.”

The suspects, meanwhile, have not been named – although it appears that the police have some clue as to their identities due to their belief that both are under the age of 18. Police asked citizens to submit tips for a chance to win the $10,000 reward.

Further details about the suspects and the incident were not immediately provided.

On Monday, Robinson shared a positive update on his condition, telling his 62,000 followers on Instagram that he had just undergone successful surgery.

The rookie’s luminary wrote in his story: ‘The surgery went well! Thanks for the prayers! God is great!’

What’s more, even after being shot multiple times, the commanders’ new running back is still in a ‘very good place’, according to coach Ron Rivera, after Sunday night’s failed carjacking.

On Monday, it was announced that the 23-year-old had been hit in both the leg and the hip. according to WTOP Newsby the two forwards – but somehow, despite it all, a return to football this season is not out of the question.

“I can’t comment on it except to say he’s fine,” Rivera told reporters Monday, before adding: ‘I had the opportunity to visit him last night, which was really a relief and quite cool because he was in a really good place.

‘The doctors were very positive about him and he was very positive too.’

He continued: ‘He is very lucky, it is a very unfortunate situation. He’s doing well, it’s only a matter of time before he’s here again. There is no timeline, but, as I said, everything has been very positive.’

Multiple reports have indicated that Robinson was released from hospital on Monday after undergoing successful surgery.

In a statement Sunday night, a DC Metro Police spokesman said the shooting happened just before 6:00 p.m. local time in the H Street Corridor near Ben’s Chili Bowl in the northeast of the city. The spokesperson added that they are looking for two minor suspects in connection with the shooting.

However, Monday morning it was revealed that the incident took place at Crab Boss, not Ben’s Chili Bowl, according to WTOP.

Ron Rivera was able to share a positive update about Robinson on Monday morning

Just hours after the incident, Robinson’s Washington Commanders teammates returned to practice on Monday.

Robinson’s position mates were spotted huddled up with running backs coach Randy Jordan before hitting quarterbacks — something observers noted “isn’t normally the case.”

Robinson – who was called up after a senior season breakthrough in Alabama – reportedly lined up for the runway before the unfortunate incident, with ESPN saying last week that he ‘seems to have repressed’ [Antonio Gibson] as the main runner’ in the team.

Robinson was a third round Alabama in this year’s draft and had 14 hasty touchdowns for the Crimson Tide last season.

Neither he nor the team has shared a more detailed update on his condition or a timetable regarding his return.

Meanwhile, the police continue to search for the perpetrators.