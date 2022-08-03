Pictured: First top Kremlin official to quit over Ukraine war lies in hospital partially paralysed

New photos have surfaced showing the first Kremlin official to resign over Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine is in hospital in Sardinia, partially paralyzed and unable to close his eyes.

While Anatoly Chubais’ condition was formally diagnosed today with Guillain-Barré syndrome – a rare neurological disorder – there are reports that Italian secret services are continuing to investigate the case over possible malicious intent.

Chubais, 67, who was once Kremlin chief of staff, Putin’s deputy prime minister and climate envoy, was also visited today by an Italian prosecutor.

This follows multiple instances where Putin’s enemies have been poisoned or died in suspicious circumstances with Western intelligence’s long-standing fear that Russian labs have tried to create poisons that mimic real illnesses.

New photos have surfaced showing Anatoly Chubais (pictured) – the first Kremlin official to resign over Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine, who was hospitalized in Sardinia – partially paralyzed and unable to use his eyes Close. Chubais’ condition was formally diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome today, but some have suggested he was poisoned

The politician, who led the program to privatize Soviet industry in the 1990s, has suffered partial facial paralysis and cannot walk or close his eyes.

Chubais is the top Russian official to resign in protest at Putin’s brutal war in Ukraine after he resigned as the president’s envoy to international organizations in March and fled his homeland.

He had served Russian for years and was a top Kremlin official, even before Putin was promoted to his first job in the federal government.

‘His condition has stabilized, but Anatoly [Chubais] is still in intensive care, his legs and arms are not working properly, his eyes cannot be closed and he has partial facial paralysis,” said journalist and ex-presidential candidate Ksenia Sobchak, who first told the story of his illness.

She previously wrote that specialists in hazmat suits had checked the place where he fell ill, apparently for fear of poisoning.

Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare and serious condition that can be life-threatening, affects the nerves in the feet, hands, and extremities.

It mainly causes numbness, weakness and pain.

Chubais is the top Russian official to resign in protest at Putin’s war in Ukraine after he resigned as the president’s envoy to international organizations in March and fled his country. He was a top official in the Kremlin even before Putin was promoted to his first job in the federal government. In the photo: Anatoly Chubais shakes hands with Boris Yeltsin

This follows multiple cases where enemies of Putin (pictured Aug. 1 in Moscow) have been poisoned or died in suspicious circumstances with long-standing fears among Western intelligence that Russian labs have tried to create poisons that mimic real diseases.

A message from the anti-Putin General SVR Telegram channel claimed that Chubais had been mentioned on a draft hit list, but gave no evidence of such an accusation.

The list is said to consist of people who were hostile to Nikolai Patrushev – a close friend of the president who is secretary of the Russian Security Council.

The station previously claimed that a mysterious – and unannounced – assassination attempt took place last month against Patrushev, 71, a former head of the FSB’s secret service, who is believed to have power over Putin when he is away from medical treatment. , and also a major architect of the war in Ukraine.

“The list is large and contains 18 names of reasonably well-known persons, while Patrushev does not provide any evidence that these people were directly related to the organization of the assassination attempt,” the channel said.

“This is more like an attempt by the Secretary of the Security Council to settle scores with old ‘benefactors’ by eliminating people who personally disapprove of him in competing clans.

Patrushev “included several people to whom Putin has a personal dislike or has doubts about genuine loyalty.

Chubais, 67, was once the Kremlin’s chief of staff, a former deputy prime minister and Putin’s climate envoy. Pictured: Chubais (right) speaking with Putin (left)

Nikolai Patrushev, another close friend of the president who is secretary of the Russian Security Council, should especially not like Chubais. There are claims that his son Dmitry Patrushev (pictured) is being groomed as Putin’s ultimate successor

“For example, Anatoly Chubais, the former chairman of the board of directors of RUSNANO and the president’s special representative for relations with international organizations… was on the list.

Judging by the fact that after a conversation with President Patrushev was in a good mood, Putin supported him and agreed to make ‘settlements’ with people from the list. And then, surprisingly, on Sunday, a number of sources of information reported a sharp deterioration in Anatoly Chubais’ health.

“Knowing how the system works, we can assume that this is most likely a coincidence, as there was simply no time to prepare an assassination attempt, and Patrushev prefers to carefully prepare such special operations.”

Patrushev, like Putin, is a former head of the FSB security service.

There are claims that Patrushev’s son, Dmitry, 44 – the Kremlin’s agriculture minister – is being groomed as Putin’s ultimate successor.

General SVR channel has claimed that Putin suffers from serious illnesses, including cancer, Parkinson’s disease and schizoaffective disorder.

This channel was reportedly written by an exiled Kremlin lieutenant general known by the alias Viktor Mikhailovich.

It claims insider knowledge, despite being hostile to Putin.

However, there is no clear evidence to support his claims, while the CIA has said there is no evidence to suggest this is the case.

A number of Putin enemies are said to have been poisoned by Kremlin assassination squads, including Alexander Litvinenko and Sergei Skripal in Britain.