PICTURED: First photo released of murdered schoolboy Tomasz Oleszak, 14, killed in Gateshead

The heartbroken family of a beloved teenager who was stabbed to death near a nature park have shared a photo of their boy.

Fourteen-year-old Tomasz Oleszak, from Gateshead, ‘had his whole life ahead of him’, police have said.

But the schoolboy died in the early hours of yesterday morning after being stabbed.

Emergency services attended the scene and found Tomasz in the Aycliffe Crescent area of ​​Gatehead’s Springwell Estate just after 8pm on Monday.

Northumbria Police said the teenager’s injuries were ‘consistent with being caused by a bladed article’.

He was taken to hospital where, despite the best efforts of the medical staff, he died. His devastated family is supported by specially trained officers

A homicide investigation was launched after the youth died in hospital in the early hours of Tuesday and a 14-year-old boy was arrested.

The teenager, who was arrested on suspicion of murder, remained in custody on Wednesday morning, along with a 13-year-old girl who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Chief Superintendent Helena Barron said: ‘Tomasz had his whole life ahead of him and this tragic incident has cut that life short and left his family completely devastated.

‘Their grief is unimaginable and they are in the thoughts of everyone at Northumbria Police as we continue to support them in any way we can.

‘The investigation is very much ongoing and I would like to thank the Springwell Estate community and everyone who has come forward with information for their support.

“While incidents of this nature are rare in our region, we recognize the impact they have on the lives of those involved and the wider community.

‘When they arise, we are obliged to bring those responsible to justice.’

Heavy police patrol the scene on Aycliffe Crescent, Gateshead, where 14-year-old Tomasz Oleszak was fatally attacked on Monday night

The scene at Aycliffe Crescent, Gateshead, on Tuesday after the fatal attack the night before

Neighbors spoke of their heartbreak and some left floral tributes at the scene on Aycliffe Crescent, Gateshead, on Tuesday

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody. Pictured are police looking for clues near the scene of Tuesday’s murder

She added: ‘Officers will remain in the area over the coming days and I would encourage anyone with information or concerns to speak to them.

– Once again I will repeat my plea to the public not to speculate on the details of the investigation.

‘What may seem like an innocent comment or post on social media to you may in fact interfere with an ongoing investigation and cause further disruption to the victim’s family.

‘We would ask that if you saw anything or have any information in relation to what happened, please contact officers directly.’

News of the teenager’s death rocked the local community, with horrified residents coming out in droves to lay flowers in Tomasz’s memory.

Among those who spoke of their shock was Glenisa Milasiute, 37, who has lived in the area for four years with her partner and two children, aged one and three.

The administrator said: ‘It’s not the best area, but you expect people to steal and not kill. It’s just sad.

‘It makes me worried about going out in the area. The council should consider putting CCTV here to make us feel safer. I didn’t see anything, but my partner went to the shops and saw that something was going on.

‘He asked the neighbors and they said someone had been stabbed. He said he heard youths screaming, but just like kids do when they’re hanging around.

“Our children don’t usually play in the street, but it’s a concern. We were already thinking about moving, but this has made us think about it more.’

An elderly resident said: ‘I heard the ambulance last night and the blue light was shining through my window.

‘It’s a huge shock. It’s such a pity, the boy was only a bairn. That’s two lives lost.’

Another resident said: ‘It doesn’t surprise me here, the most shocking thing is that they are children.

‘He was a bairn, he didn’t deserve to lose his life. It’s kids these days, it’s all the stuff they see on the internet.’

A 13-year-old girl who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender is also in custody

Another neighbor in the street, who asked not to be named, said: ‘We saw the boys running around screaming and shouting at about 8pm – it was about four boys running past.

‘My partner was out having a cigarette and she called an ambulance for the victim and waited with him until they arrived.’

Another neighbour, Ella, who only wanted to give her first name, said: ‘I heard someone screaming when I put my daughter to bed and when I put something in the bin about 10 minutes later I saw all the police cars.

‘I spoke to my neighbor across the road to ask if everything was OK and she told me her son’s friend had been stabbed and the police were trying to revive him. She was crying, she was completely devastated.

‘She said they went to school together and he was a good boy.

‘It has been really gloomy today. My son plays outside in the street and it’s sad. You don’t expect that to happen where you live. It is the fear of our children.

“It’s always been really good here, but we’ve had a few incidents in the six-week holidays with teenagers playing out, but that’s not usually the case.”

An investigation is underway at Whitehills Nature Park in Gateshead following the incident on Monday

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Kim McGuinness said: ‘It is devastating that our region has lost another young person to serious violence and my thoughts go out to the victim’s family who will experience unimaginable pain.

‘This should never have happened and it is now incumbent upon our police to carry out comprehensive inquiries to establish the full circumstances that have led to the senseless loss of a young life.

‘I recognize the shock and concern that will no doubt be felt across communities and I know that officers will be on hand to offer reassurance.’

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell us something’ page on our website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20221003-0995.