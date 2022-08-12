PICTURED: Final two victims in fiery LA crash that killed six

The last two female victims of the fiery Los Angeles crash that killed six people, including a mother and her unborn child, after an ICU nurse plowed through a red light have been identified.

Lynette Noble, 38, and Nathesia Lewis, 42, were identified as victims by their family and friends, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The pair were killed on August 4 when Nicole L. Linton, 37, plowed her Mercedes straight into traffic about 10 miles southwest of downtown LA. Driving at 90 miles per hour, she cut one of the victims’ cars in half, sending the baby flying into the air in his car seat.

Noble and Lewis were driving together when their car immediately caught fire, relatives told the Times. The bodies of the two were not immediately identified due to serious trauma.

While the identification of the bodies is pending coroner’s verification, personal belongings and identification leading to Noble were found in the burned car, family and friends say, according to reports.

The other victims were a pregnant woman, her boyfriend, the woman’s one-year-old son and her unborn child.

Nea Irby was hanging out with Noble and Lewis the day they were killed. Irby, who is good friends with Noble, rode separately from the two. She was driving past the crash intersection minutes before the accident. When she went back, she saw the fiery clash.

“I just thought it was a tragic accident,” Irby said.

“Had I known it was Lynette, I would have turned my car around and gone back to stay there until they put out the fire. It bothers me. I just have this vision in my head of this car on fire and to find out it was her is hard.”

During a vigil a few miles from the crash, Nathesia’s sister Krystal Lewis told the Times that her sister had left behind seven children.

“She loved unconditionally,” Krystal said during the wake. “It’s devastating. Everyone feels bad because it was so unexpected. When I saw the crash, I didn’t think it was anyone I knew.’

Graphic shows the direction the SUV was traveling along South La Brea Avenue when it ran a red light and caused the horrific crash

Skid marks can be seen on the ground at the intersection as investigators tried to figure out what had happened on Aug. 4

The mangled wreckage of the Mercedes in which Linton was speeding after the crash. Linton survived the crash but six others died, including Asherey Ryan and her one-year-old son, Alonzo

Nathesia’s friend, Clarence Hamlin, remembered her as “loving and caring.” Hamlin painted a mural of his late girlfriend on the side of her sister’s beauty parlor.

“Everyone knows she would have done anything for a stranger or someone in the community,” Hamlin said. “Maybe she was like that because her mother died when she was young.”

Little did Hamlin know on the day of the fatal crash that he lost his girlfriend in the fiery conflagration. He rushed to call her and her friends after she didn’t come home that night, but was left with unanswered questions.

It wasn’t until days later, when he knew that Nathesia was dead, that the news started to break him. He remembers walking at night and believed he saw her, which prompted him to run towards her. As he got closer, he realized it was just an illusion.

Tabia Johnson, a witness to the crash, took a photo of the suspect, Nicole L. Linton (center), commenting that Linton appeared to have only suffered minor injuries in the horrific crash

A medical worker directs Linton, who can be seen here with a bloodied arm

Driver Nicole Linton, a Texas ICU nurse who works in Los Angeles, was charged with six murders on Aug. 8 and faces up to 90 years in prison.

LA County DA George Gascón revealed at a news conference Monday that there was no evidence that Linton was under the influence of alcohol during the crash.

She was released from hospital on Sunday and is now being held at the Century Regional Detention Center in Lynwood, California, previously on a $9 million bond.

Gascón said Linton was traveling at speeds of at least 90 mph when she rushed through a reading light and hit intersecting vehicles at the busy intersection of La Brea and Slauson Avenue.

Eight-month pregnant Asherey Ryan, 23, was pronounced dead at the scene along with her one-year-old child Alonzo Luchiano Quintero and her unborn baby boy after the horrific crash.

The father of the unborn child, Reynold Lester, was also killed in the crash after the car split in two immediately after the collision, family members confirmed.

Asherey, Reynold and little Alonzo were on their way to a doctor’s appointment for a pregnancy checkup when Linton crashed into the car they were traveling in.

“A young family has been destroyed in an instant,” Gascón said Monday. “There is catastrophic damage to the families and friends of the dead and injured.

“It is a tremendous loss not only to their families, but to our entire community, who learned of this incredible tragedy and watched the now viral video of the collision.”

Linton, who is now an ICU nurse, worked at a strip club and had a history of threatening suicide after a bad breakup. She suffered from mental health after her lover died in 2017.

She planned to marry Germaine Mason, the Olympic silver medalist, before he was killed in a motorcycle accident, DailyMail.com revealed exclusively.

“When I saw what had happened in LA, the first thing that came to my mind was that she had an argument with her boyfriend and was drunk and tried to kill herself,” said a source close to Linton.

“She had threatened to do it before. I thought she might have pushed through this time.’

Her lawyers have argued she has a “profound history” of mental illness.

Linton was charged with six murders on August 8 and could face up to 90 years in prison if convicted

Linton drove her Mercedes into through traffic crossing an intersection near downtown LA in both directions