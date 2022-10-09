PICTURED: Ed Sheeran shocks fans with an impromptu gig in his hometown of Ipswich

Ed Sheeran shocked fans when he gave an impromptu performance in his hometown of Ipswich, Suffolk on Friday.

The 31-year-old singer, who lives just half an hour away, walked up the steps of the town hall after spontaneously buying a guitar for a local shop.

Passers-by lucky enough to catch a glimpse of the global superstar praised the “humble” hitmaker, who then gifted the instrument to a 10-year-old aspiring musician.

A happy audience member told MailOnline: ‘A fantastic mini performance by Ed Sheeran in Ipswich Suffolk. His hometown. He just came to our town hall after buying a guitar from a local guitar store.

‘Such a humble man who comes to Ipswich and plays us some of his fantastic hits and ends it by giving his guitar to an up and coming 10-year-old guitarist in the audience. Wow. Thanks Ed.’

Ed explained on his Instagram Story shortly before, “I’m at Music World in Ipswich and I just bought a guitar.”

He continued: ‘I’m going to Ipswich high street by the town hall and play a free gig if everyone in Ipswich comes by.’

The mini-performance comes as Ed surprised his German fans with an impromptu performance at Frankfurt’s Oktoberfest last week.

The singer donned a blue checked shirt teamed with lederhosen and a traditional hat for the occasion as he took the stage to sing his 2017 hit Perfect and the Backstreet Boys’ Everybody.

Ed certainly let loose as he put on a very lively show at the bash, with the star sipping beer and taking the attention of the adoring crowd.

In a post shared by the festival’s official account on Instagram, the BRIT Award winner clutched at a beer mug as he posed with his star-struck devotees.

In their caption, the organizers had written: ‘Special guest Ed Sheeran with an exclusive appearance at the Oktoberfest in Frankfurt #edsheeran #frankfurteroktoberfest #ffm.’

Ed had just played a sold-out concert at Deutsche Bank Park, having spent the past six months touring Europe as part of his +-=÷× Tour.