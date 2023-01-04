PICTURED: Doctor who intentionally drove family off cliff in their Tesla

<!–

The Pasadena doctor charged with the attempted murder of his wife and their two young children by deliberately driving their Tesla off the side of a 250-foot cliff has been photographed for the first time today.

Dharmesh A. Patel, 42, works as a radiologist at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Pasadena. He is accused of deliberately driving his white Tesla Model Y off a cliff known as Devil’s Side on Monday.

Miraculously, all four family members — Patel, his wife, and their children, ages four and seven — survived without serious injury.

The family miraculously survived a 75m fall from the highway down a cliff known as ‘Devil’s Side’

There is no evidence that the car was in self-driving mode when it went off the road. Despite the massive drop, the car’s interior remained largely intact

Initially, there were questions about whether the car — which is known for its self-driving technology — had gone rogue and accidentally pulled the family off the road.

Now some are wondering if the vehicle – with airbags next to the two front seats and in front – actually saved them.

On Tuesday, police charged Patel with attempted murder and child molestation, claiming the incident was a botched attempted murder.

He remains in the San Mateo County Jail today.

It is unclear if his wife and children are still being treated at the hospital or if they have been discharged.

Neighbors told CBS news of their shock after learning of the allegations against Patel.

Roger Newmark, who lives a few doors down on a leafy street in Pasadena, said, “They’re the sweetest couple, and they have the best two little kids.”

The hospital where Patel works reports this on Tuesday.

“Providence Holy Cross Medical Center is deeply saddened to learn of a traffic incident involving one of our physicians and his family.

“We are extremely grateful that there were no serious injuries. We will not comment further as this incident is under investigation.”

Among those commenting on the matter was Tesla founder Elon Musk. In response to a tweet about how the family survived, Musk said, “Good news.”

The Tesla Model Y – the vehicle the family was in – has multiple airbags. There are front airbags, seat-mounted side airbags and curtain airbags, all of which seemed to inflate. Police have yet to confirm whether this saved the family

His fans say the fact that they all survived proves how safe Tesla vehicles are.

Police have yet to finalize their investigation into the crash and have yet to confirm why they believe the family survived.

They believe the vehicle was hit an initial time and then flipped over several times in mid-air before landing upright on its wheels.

“The damage to the vehicle would indicate that it hit and then flipped several times,” Brian Pottenger, battalion chief of Cal Fire’s Coastside Fire Protection District, said afterwards.