PICTURED: Couple and their 12-year-old daughter killed in Saturday’s Gulf of Mexico plane crash

Authorities have identified the three victims of a deadly plane crash in the Gulf of Mexico on Saturday: a pilot, father, mother and 12-year-old daughter.

Christian Kath, 42, originally from Queensland, Australia, piloted the Piper Cherokee PA-28 aircraft with his wife Misty, 43, originally from Fiji, and their daughter Lilly in the passenger seats.

The couple had moved to St. Petersburg, Florida, a few years ago, where their youngest daughter and only other child, Harper, was staying at a friend’s house when the plane crashed off the coast of Venice Beach, in the state.

Harper is now the only surviving member of the family of four and will grow up without her parents and older sister.

The wreckage of the plane was seen about a third of a mile (1,760 feet) offshore, submerged in about 15 feet of water. Pictured: Officials search the water off the coast of Florida

According to FAA data accessed by ABC station WWSB, Christian had been a pilot for a short time and earned his license on July 21.

The father had shared a post on social media in March this year to celebrate his first solo flight, saying he was “half way through” his private pilot license after taking flying lessons for the first time in December 2021.

‘I flew solo for the first time today! I felt so proud to finally accomplish something I’ve wanted to do since I was 8 years old,” he wrote in the Facebook post.

“Thanks for putting up with my early morning classes and studying Misty Kath late at night; it will all be worth it when we can fly to the Keys for a weekend getaway with Lily and Harper soon. Feel lucky to live and learn to fly in such a beautiful part of the world!’

In the comments to his post, his wife replied, “So, so proud of you!!! I can’t wait for all our flying adventures.’

After completing high school in Australia, Christian (left) worked as an operations manager for local dairy and honey producers. Misty (right) is from Fiji and moved to Australia where she studied at the University of Queensland.

Right: The father shared a photo with his daughters on Harper's first day of school

The family chartered the plane from St. Petersburg and made a short trip south to the nearby city of Venice for dinner.

They took off from Venice Municipal Airport around 7:30 p.m., according to a statement from the FAA PEOPLE Magazine. The family is said to have returned when the plane crashed into the water near Venice Beach.

Authorities were alerted by the FAA, which reported that a single-engine aircraft had taken off from the airport but failed to return to its original airport in St. Petersburg.

The wreckage of the plane was seen about a third of a mile (1,760 feet) offshore, submerged in about 15 feet of water, Police Chief Charlie Thorpe said.

Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office divers found the deceased girl in the passenger compartment of the plane, while local police said Misty’s body was found by recreational boaters a few miles from the partially submerged wreckage.

Emergency services from Venice and Sarasota County are still looking for Christian.

Pictured: A search and rescue helicopter flies off the coast of Florida

Pictured: A Piper Cherokee aircraft, similar to Christian Kath’s (file photo)

After completing high school in Australia, Christian worked as an operations manager for local dairy and honey producers. Misty is from Fiji and moved to Australia where she studied at the University of Queensland.

Five years ago, the family moved to Chicago and then to Florida.

‘It’s tragic. It’s a family. Those are the things anyone can choke on,” local resident Charlie Poch told Fox13 Tampa Bay.

The cause of the crash has yet to be determined.

The wreck was lifted from the water and sent to Jacksonville where it will be examined as part of the ongoing investigation being conducted by the National Transportation Safety Board.

The U.S. Coast Guard, Sarasota Police Department, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the District 12 Medical Examiner’s Office are assisting with the ongoing investigation.