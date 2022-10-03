Pictured: College student who was killed in Nebraska horror crash along with five others

Two of the six people killed in a horrific car crash in Nebraska that authorities were alerted to by an iPhone 14 have been identified.

Nick Bisesi, 22, and Jonathan Koch, 22, both died in the early hours of Sunday morning when the Honda Accord they were traveling in smashed into a tree at 2.15am.

It is unclear whether alcohol was involved in the accident or whether the driver was speeding.

Police continue to investigate the accident.

Four of the victims remain unidentified publicly while police work to notify their families.

Nick Bisesi, 22, and Jonathan Koch, 22, both died in the early hours of Sunday morning when the Honda Accord they were traveling in smashed into a tree at 2.15am.

This was what was left of the five-seat Honda Accord after the crash in Nebraska on Sunday morning. Six young people were traveling in the car at 02.15 when the driver drove into a tree. An iPhone 14 belonging to one of the victims alerted the authorities

HOW DOES IPHONE 14 CRASH DETECTION WORK? The iPhone 14 has a new sensor with a high-G-force accelerometer that detects when the user has been in a car accident, such as ‘side collisions, rear-end collisions and rollovers’ iPhone 14 introduced a new ‘crash detection’ feature that automatically detects when the user has been in a serious car accident and calls emergency services if they are unconscious or unable to reach their phone. Apple’s latest iPhone models feature a dual-core accelerometer – capable of detecting G-force measurements of up to 256Gs – and a new high dynamic range gyroscope. These are used in combination with components in previous iPhone models, such as the barometer that can detect changes in cabin pressure, the GPS for additional input on speed changes, and the microphone that can recognize loud sounds characteristic of serious car accidents. Apple has trained its algorithms on over a million hours of real-world driving and collision data to accurately detect when an accident has occurred. If the user is wearing an Apple Watch, this further improves accuracy. When a serious crash is detected, the call interface of the emergency service will appear on the Apple Watch, as it is most likely closer to the user, while the call is made via the iPhone if it is within range for the best possible connection.

They include three other young men and a woman who survived the initial impact of the crash but later died of her injuries in hospital.

Bisei was a college student majoring in advertising and public relations at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

He was due to graduate in 2024. Koch graduated from school and worked in HR until recently.

It is unclear if they lived together, but the group are believed to have been traveling home together from a night out when their vehicle – which was only equipped to carry five people – plowed into the tree.

Before neighbors came out of their homes to help, emergency services had been alerted by an iPhone 14 inside the car.

The latest model detects a heavy crash and alerts the authorities without prompting.

When the neighbors came out of their home, the vehicle was on fire.

Brad Bartak, who lives on the street where the accident happened, told the local WOWT outlet, “I noticed there was actually a fire coming from the engine… I basically took the garden hose and ran it up to the car and we were nozzles it.’

Tributes poured in for Koch from those gathered there.

Jonathan’s sister, Kayla Kelley, said: ‘Life is so short. In an instant, the world just explodes around you.’

Koch had worked in HR after finishing school recently, his family said

Bisesi studied advertising and public relations at college in Lincoln

She added: ‘He was the most amazing person you’ll ever meet.’

She described her brother as a man who loved his family, drawing and going out and spending time with his friends. He was charismatic and knew no strangers, she said.

Kelley later posted a tribute to her brother on Facebook: ‘As I sit in your bedroom gathering the strength to write you something so beautiful, nothing I say will bring you back or show the whole universe how amazing you are!

‘My heart and my families are broken into a million pieces! We are all beyond devastated, our whole world went off like a bomb in an instant,’ she wrote.

Kaleigh Keown, another of Koch’s sisters, changed her Facebook profile picture to a photograph of her and her brother wearing Nebraska Cornhuskers football jerseys.

Although the cause of the crash is still under investigation, police explained how they were called after the iPhone detected it had been in a crash and automatically called first responders when the user was unresponsive.

The accident happened early Sunday morning in Lincoln Nebraska

The iPhone 14 has a new sensor with a high G-force accelerometer that detects when the user has been in a car accident, such as ‘side collision, rear-end collision and rollover’.

The function, called ‘crash detection’, is only activated when you are traveling in a vehicle.

“This is the worst crash in Lincoln in recent memory,” Lincoln Police Assistant Michon Morrow said.

‘We’ve tried to think of another accident this bad and we haven’t come up with anything.’

‘I’ve been in this department for 25 years and can’t remember anything so horrible.

“The cause of this accident will take us some time to determine,” Morrow added.

‘We are looking at all possibilities, including alcohol, speed or distracted driving.’