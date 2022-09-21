PICTURED: British woman, 29, who drowned while scuba diving in Albania

The sister of a British woman who drowned in front of her boyfriend this week while diving in Albania said today: ‘It is devastating. We are devastated.’

Rebecca Gannon, 29, aka Beccie, from Stone in Staffordshire, died tragically on Monday afternoon while on holiday in Albania.

Her tearful sibling Sam said, “She’s my little sister. I can not believe it.’

She was with her mother Gillian in the kitchen and bakery business they run in Stone, speaking briefly, saying: ‘The authorities are giving us all the support. It’s devastating.’

The pair were too upset to pay tribute for now with Sam saying, “It just happened.”

Rebecca died after getting into trouble while underwater exploration with her boyfriend of four years Robert Kerans.

After the incident, which happened on Monday afternoon off the coast of Saranda, Albania, police arrested the owner of the Spiranca diving center, Saimir Kushova, 45.

Officials said he was detained on suspicion of violating health and safety rules at work and employing an unqualified diving instructor named Gerta Brozi. He is due to appear in court on Thursday.

In a statement obtained by MailOnline, the stunned Robert, who like his girlfriend is a PADI scuba diver, said: “Rebecca and I arrived at the center and we filled out a form.

Rebecca Gannon, 29, died Monday afternoon after a diving trip off the coast of Albania

‘Beccie’ was on vacation with her boyfriend of four years at the time. Both had a PADI diving certificate

“There must have been twelve of us and there were three instructors – one of whom spoke very good English and the one I know now is Gerta Brozi.

“She checked the equipment, but she didn’t seem to pay much attention. I know there was a problem with Rebecca’s regulator, but Gerta said it was resolved.’

Originally from Norway, Robert lived with Rebecca in Staffordshire and it is believed they met while traveling and working together in New Zealand.

Robert added: ‘We went into the water, but I don’t know if the problem has been resolved. We had gone pretty deep and one of the group had pressure issues and came to the surface.

“I couldn’t see Rebecca when I was in the water because the visibility wasn’t very good. I must have been in the water for about 25 minutes and when I surfaced I saw a police boat near us and then I realized something bad had happened.”

Other witnesses described Kushova diving into the water to try and help Rebecca along with other members of the group and frantically trying to save her with CPR as Robert looked on in shock.

Video on Albanian news websites shows a body being frantically carried from a boat in Sarande on the southern Albanian coast, where paramedics were waiting.

On Tuesday, Greta, who was on the boat and co-owner of the Spiranca Diving Center, told MailOnline: ‘We really don’t know what happened and are waiting for the police to complete the investigation.

“The British woman who died was here with her boyfriend and they were both PADI open water certified, so they were both fully qualified to dive with us.

“She had been in the water for ten minutes and then she got into trouble. There had been a problem with a regulator before but it had been replaced and worked fine.

“The next thing we knew Saimir had noticed she was in trouble, dived in to try and save her.

After Beccie’s (pictured) death, Albanian diving school owner Saimir Kushova was arrested

Beccie’s (pictured) family would be devastated. Her tearful brother Sam told MailOnline: ‘She’s my little sister. I can not believe it’

Saimir did everything he could to bring her to the surface and then did CPR on her as the boat headed back to shore where the paramedics were waiting.

“It was a very traumatic experience and the boyfriend was very upset about it, just like everyone else on the boat. We just don’t know what happened.

“The wreck they dived into isn’t particularly deep, just seven to eight metres, so it’s not such a difficult dive. We are waiting for the results of the autopsy and Saimir is with the police.’

When MailOnline contacted her on Wednesday, she said she was “too busy and unable to talk” before hanging up.

On its website, the dive center says: “Our own passion for diving is reflected in our dedication to ensuring that our guests have the ultimate diving experience in a fun and relaxing environment.

“Our dive center is staffed and equipped to treat up to 20 divers a day. We have the latest diving equipment and compressors (air only). We also have our own boats that allow us to access the best off-shore dive sites.

By dedicating our services to smaller groups, we can pay more attention to the specific needs and requirements of our customers, spend more time with each guest and guarantee a higher quality of service from our experienced and friendly team.’

The party was diving on the wreck of an Italian freighter sunk during World War II, the Probitas, which is located in Saranda Bay.

An FCDO spokesperson said: ‘We are supporting the family of a British woman who died in Albania and are in contact with local authorities.’