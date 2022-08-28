Pictured: Breathtaking images on sale for conservation of African Parks  

A fundraiser launched today means people can buy a beautiful print of wildlife with 100 percent of profits going towards the conservation of African parks.

More than 100 photographers have come together to Print for wildlife for the benefit of the VZW parks.

Nearly half of Africa’s landmass suffers from degradation, but Prints for Wildlife is helping African Parks protect 30 million hectares of Africa’s protected areas.

The conservation NGO’s work includes the protection of exceptional ecosystems, endemic species and natural habitats.

Selling for $100 (£85) over the next month, the stunning photos show a majestic herd of giraffes, an impressive polar bear and adorable penguins sliding down an iceberg.

Pictured: A huge silverback mountain gorilla, known as Kigoma, sits in the woods picking insects from its fur and chewing on plants in Volcanoes National Park, Rwanda

Past sales of the prints have raised more than $1.75 million (£1.45 million), with over 15,000 unique prints sold since its launch in 2020.

African Parks manages 22 parks on behalf of African governments, including Kafue (Zambia), Akagera (Rwanda) and Liwonde (Malawi), and plans to manage 30 by 2030.

Marion Payr, co-founder of Prints for Wildlife, said: “The incredible success of Prints for Wildlife came as a much-needed reminder that, even in times of crisis, humanity can come together to spread hope and do good for our planet.

“Preserving wildlife, protecting valuable biomes and supporting communities has now found a place in the hearts and, with the stunning art of all the generous photographers, on the walls of thousands of homes around the world.”

This year’s fundraiser will feature more than 100 photos from acclaimed wildlife photographers, including Will Burrard Lucas, Beverly Joubert and Drew Doggett.

A polar bear after a seal swim on the pack ice north of the island of Spitsbergen in Norway, in the ‘highest temperature ever recorded’ there – 23C

Pie Aerts, co-founder of Prints for Wildlife, caught two giraffes during a stormy game drive in Kenya’s Naboisho Conservancy

Flamingos in Lake Magadi, Kenya, in ‘phenomenal’ conditions as a yellow and orange pattern in the lake. Photographer Gurcharan Roopra’s pilot said he had never seen the lake ‘so beautiful’

A leopard in a field of bright Devils Thorn flowers on the way to a large Mashatu tree in Botswana, taken by Saul Rivkind

Photographer Joachim Schmeisser said he felt like ‘dinosaurs never went extinct’ when he went in very closed to capture a rhino bull as it rose from the ground

Gentoo penguins on an iceberg in Antarctica as they wait for the tide to jump into the ocean to feed. Taken by Lucia Griggi from a boat

Photographer Robert J. Ross said he spent many mornings in a small boat, waiting much of the day, to capture the giraffes

A cheetah in Tanzania’s northern Serengeti crosses a hill to create an amazing silhouette as the sun sets

Zebra herds (pictured in Botswana’s Makgadikgadi Salt Pans) travel for weeks to find new places to graze and fresh water to drink

Photographer Chase Teron had the chance to swim with wild orcas in Norway, as they swim in the fjords in search of herring

Lorian the Leopard in Kenya’s Masai Mara Nature Reserve enjoys the last warm rays as the sun sets on a September evening, photographed by Clement Kiragu

A female elephant emerging from a swamp with Mount Kilimanjaro in the background, walking towards photographer Arnaud Legrand