PICTURED: Boy, 4, who plunged to his death from third-floor Florida balcony

A four-year-old child died Saturday at a Florida resort after falling from his family’s third-floor balcony.

Tyrone was found at 7 a.m. by a gym goer at the Laketown Wharf Resort in Panama City Beach.

Police were called and after investigating the scene, said the boy died instantly from the impact.

Tyrone’s mother, Juanita Eaddy, has a… GoFundMe to ‘help us put Tyrone (Poppa) to rest’. So far, it has raised $4,680 of its $15,000 goal.

On Facebook, the mother wrote, “PRAY FOR ME, I’M NOT OK AND I NEED ALL THE PRAYERS I CAN GET.”

Tyrone, 4, tragically died on Saturday during a family vacation in Florida when he plunged from his family’s balcony to the ground below

Tyrone’s mom, Juanita Eaddy, posted on Facebook: ‘I’M WEAK AND I DON’T KNOW HOW TO GET FORWARD WITHOUT HIM’

Tyrone died after falling from the third-floor balcony of Florida’s Laketown Wharf Resort (pictured)

Eaddy shared videos of Tyrone playing and laughing with her, then posted details of a candlelight wake for her son. She said the incident was “THE HARDEST I HAVE EVER TAKEN IN MY LIFE”.

The heartbreaking GoFundMe page remembers Tyrone as someone who was “The Baby Of The Crew” but also “Everyone’s Daddy.”

The fundraiser, launched on Monday, dubbed the boy “The Most Sweetest Kid Ever” and explained that Tyrone, affectionately known as Poppa, “Fell From The Balcony While Vacationing.”

His father, Tyrone Ramos, also took to social media to express his grief over the passing of his son.

“I’m sorry I wasn’t there to save you,” Ramos wrote. “I’m so lost without you now…”

The fundraiser, created on Monday, said Tyrone was ‘The Most Sweetest Kid Ever’

His mother organized a candlelight vigil for Tyrone along with the fundraiser, which took place in their hometown of Warner Robins, Georgia.

The family was visiting the Florida resort from Warner Robins, Georgia. It is not yet clear how Tyrone fell from the balcony.

Panama City Beach Police officials said, “This is a terrible tragedy and our thoughts are with this family.”

The resort, owned by Emerald View Resorts, offers family-friendly vacations in Panama City Beach. It is described as “the largest single-building condominium resort in the Panama City area.”