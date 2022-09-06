PICTURED: Boy, 17, who was stabbed to death after ‘machete street brawl’ in east London

<!–

A teenager who was stabbed to death during a ‘mass brawl’ in east London has been named by police today.

Shae Gordon, 17, of Enfield, was killed in a major street brawl that reportedly involved ‘100 men’, some armed with machetes.

Police received a report just after midnight on September 4 of a disturbance involving a large number of people at E3 Lichfield Road, and found two teenagers with stab wounds.

Doctors from the London Ambulance Service and the London Air Ambulance arrived on the scene and both men were rushed to a hospital in east London.

Despite the best efforts of medical personnel, Shae was pronounced dead just before 2 a.m. on the same day.

Shae Gordon (pictured) was stabbed to death during a major street fight in East London, his family is supported by specialist agents

Forensics attended the murder scene, leaving a second teenager seriously ill

The incident took place at Lichfield Road, E3, near Stratford, East London

London Mayor Sadiq Khan pledges to tackle violent crime in London after rise in cases

Murder capital London has seen 70 murders so far in 2022, with the grim numbers casting doubt on the Violent Crimes Task Force of London Mayor Sadiq Khan. Shae Gordon’s fatal stabbing on September 4 occurred on the same day as the fatal shooting of 29-year-old Maximillian Kusi-Owusu in Kensington High Street. 29-year-old rapper Maximillian Kusi-Owusu (pictured) was shot dead on August 4 In August, eleven murders were committed in the capital, six of them were stabbings, most notably Thomas O’Halloran, 87, who was stabbed in his mobility scooter. The youngest victim was 15 years old.

The second teen is in critical condition after the stabbing after he was found to have suffered a head injury.

The Metropolitan Police launched a murder investigation following the incident, which depicted forensic investigations at the scene.

Officers have arrested an 18-year-old man on suspicion of violent disorder, who is still in custody.

Shae’s family is supported by specialized agents after their tragic loss.

Detective Superintendent Mark Rogers of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command said: “An arrest has been made and our investigation is continuing at a rapid pace. Shae’s family has our assurance that we will do everything we can to bring them justice and support them after their terrible loss.

The incident is one of the latest in a deadly summer for the capital, with six suspected murders in four days in August, including Thomas O’Halloran, 87, who was stabbed to death in his scooter in Greenford.

The capital has seen 70 murders so far in 2022, 49 of which were with a knife as a weapon.

Pressure on London Mayor Sadiq Khan has increased following a spike in knife crime since COVID restrictions were lifted.

Sadiq Khan pledged his commitment to tackling violent crime with the Met Police Violent Crime Task Force.

In a tweet, he said: ‘Violent crime is tearing families and communities apart’

“It has no place in London and I am determined to tackle violence as well as the complex causes of violence.”