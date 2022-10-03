Pictured: Belfast man, 49, shot dead by two masked gunmen while watching football at social club

<!–

This is the Belfast man who was shot dead by two masked gunmen while watching football in a busy social club in a ‘reckless’ attack – as police launch a murder investigation.

Sean Fox, 49, was shot ‘a number of times’ by two men who allegedly entered the Donegal Celtic Social club before fleeing on foot yesterday.

The club was busy with customers watching a football match on TV when the shooting took place.

Police said today that it was only lucky that more people had not been shot in the gun attack.

Police have since launched a homicide investigation and forensics have been at the scene today.

Detective Chief Inspector Millar said: ‘Yesterday two gunmen entered the Donegal Celtic Sports and Social Club and shot Sean a number of times as he sat enjoying a drink.

“This was a reckless act and there can be no justification whatsoever for it.

“This was carried out in a crowded function room where people were watching football at the time and it is only by sheer luck that other patrons were not injured or killed as a result of this disgraceful attack.

– Gunmen entered the premises past several people before firing their weapons at Sean a number of times. “

“Both men were masked and I believe they escaped on foot along the Suffolk Road in the direction of Gweedore.”

He added: ‘I have a number of points of appeal I will make. I would like to hear from anyone who saw the gunmen when they entered the social club at around 10am. 14.25 or a few minutes later.

‘I am appealing to the community to help identify those who murdered Sean and put the lives of countless other people at risk.

‘I am appealing to anyone who was in the social club at the time and has mobile phone footage of the incident, or anyone who was on Suffolk Road around the time of the murder and may have video footage or dash cam footage, to save this footage and contact us on 101 with reference number 1120 02/10/22.’

People Before Profit councilor Matt Collins called the shooting ‘a horrific and horrific act of violence’.

He told the BBC: ‘My thoughts go out to the victim’s family and anyone affected by this barbaric act.

‘There is absolutely no place for guns or violence in our community.’

Two ambulances were parked in the grounds while a PSNI helicopter monitored the scene from above.

Belfast Live has reported that the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received an emergency call at approximately 2.45pm following reports of a shooting.

Two emergency crews were sent to the incident as well as a charity air ambulance with crew on board.