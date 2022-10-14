PICTURED: Aspiring model, 26, who fell to her death from Times Square hotel rooftop

The Queens woman who plunged to her death from a Times Square rooftop bar on the 54th floor has been named as aspiring model Elizabeth Gaglewski.

Gaglewski was remembered by friends and family as “sweet” and kind.

Police are investigating whether she jumped on Wednesday afternoon or whether she may have fallen accidentally.

“She was just a good person, a sweet and loving, caring child,” her uncle, Tony Smith, told… The New York Post.

Her aunt, Janet, said, “She was a good, loving, kind girl.”

They declined to say whether she struggled with mental health issues.

Smith said they were awaiting the results of the investigation.

The bar staff tried unsuccessfully to grab Gaglewski before she fell 27 stories and landed on a ledge of the skyscraper hotel.

Elizabeth Gaglewski, 26, died on Wednesday after falling from a Times Square bar onto the roof

Police have yet to conclude whether Gaglewski jumped intentionally or fell to her death

The balcony where 26-year-old Gaglewski died on Wednesday at Bar 54

Spectators were shocked to see Gaglewski jumping from a Times Square bar onto the roof. The 26-year-old landed on a balcony 27 floors below and was pronounced dead at the scene. Medical researchers watch woman’s body being removed

Eyewitnesses told police the woman was seen ‘jumping’ to her death around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday

Gaglewski jumped from the rooftop bar on the 54th floor of Hyatt Centric in Times Square

Other eyewitnesses told police that the woman was seen “jumping” to her death around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

She was seen on the phone, climbing on a piece of furniture and then jumping over the edge of the terrace.

A Hyatt employee told the New York Daily News: ‘She walked right past me and I thought nothing of it. She was a young girl with a bar reservation.’

Explaining what happened next, the worker added: ‘It is easy (to jump) because the tables and chairs are close to the glass.

‘She said nothing.

“Everyone came running and said, ‘She jumped! She jumped!’ At first I thought they were playing.

“The woman who was cleaning on the 27th floor heard the crash and found her body on the balcony,” the worker told the Daily News.

“We’re lucky she didn’t land on the sidewalk. It’s crazy.’

The bar is described as ‘above the bright lights of Times Square’.

Its website calls it New York City’s “tallest open-air hotel rooftop bar.”

According to police, Gaglewski plunged 27 floors from the roof of Bar 54 and landed on the balcony on the 27th floor below. Pictured: the terrace of Bar 54

The horrific incident happened just before 3:30 p.m., with emergency services finding 26-year-old Gaglewski unresponsive and unconscious on the balcony. Pictured: Hyatt Centric hotel

Gaglewski was pronounced dead at the scene. Her official cause of death will be determined by the city’s medical examiner. Pictured: The exterior of Hyatt Centric

In a statement, Tom Blundell, General Manager of Hyatt Hotels Corporation, expressed condolences to the family and said the hotel is working closely with local authorities.

Emergency services found the 26-year-old unresponsive and unconscious on the balcony and she was… pronounced dead on the spot.

Her official cause of death will be determined by the city’s medical examiner.

Police have not said whether the woman was a guest at the hotel or visited the bar, which requires reservations.

Standard rooms at the Hyatt location cost over $600 per night.

Immerse yourself in breathtaking river-to-river views of the Chrysler Building and lower Manhattan from 54 floors up in the tallest open-air hotel rooftop bar in New York City,’ the hotel’s website reads.

“High above the bright lights of Times Square, Bar 54 is an unforgettable venue with a chic, intimate indoor space and a large outdoor terrace – perfect for enjoying delicious craft cocktails, fine wines and light gourmet dishes.”

According to a hotel employee, the bar was closed for the rest of Wednesday.

In a statement, Hyatt Hotels Corporation General Manager Tom Blundell said: “We are deeply saddened by the situation that has occurred at our hotel this afternoon and our thoughts are with the family of the person and those affected.

“We are working closely with local authorities and all inquiries should be directed to the New York Police Department.”