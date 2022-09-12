PICTURE EXCLUSIVE: Vick Hope looks more loved up than ever with fiancé Calvin Harris in London

<!–

They are recently engaged to be married.

And Vick Hope and Calvin Harris seemed more in love than ever as they took a romantic stroll in London on Sunday.

The radio host, 32, and the DJ, 38, seemed completely in love as they walked side by side, while Vick placed a soft hand on Calvin’s back.

Smitten: Vick Hope and Calvin Harris looked more in love than ever as they took a romantic stroll in London on Sunday

The betrothed looked casual, with Vick flashing her toned stomach in a white crop top.

She paired it with baggy jeans and tied a pink sweater around her waist in case it got chilly.

Vick smiled broadly as she walked past in a pair of white sneakers and added a pair of gold earrings.

Meanwhile, Calvin wore a white T-shirt and black sweatpants, along with bright yellow sneakers.

Affectionate: The radio host, 32, and the DJ, 38, seemed totally in love as they walked side by side, while Vick placed a gentle hand on Calvin’s back

In love: The betrothed looked casual, with Vick flashing her tight tummy in a white crop top

Vick was spotted wearing her diamond engagement ring at the Chelsea Flower Show in May after Calvin asked the question at his Ibiza ranch, Terra Masia.

A source told MailOnline at the time: “Calvin and Vick’s relationship has moved on quickly, but they are in love.

They couldn’t be happier and are already planning their wedding, which will take place in Ibiza, where they bonded during Vick’s secret visits to the White Island.

“After keeping their relationship private, they decided to go to the Chelsea Flower Show. They want everyone to know their happy news now.”

Husband-to-be: It’s been a busy year for Vick, who was spotted wearing her engagement ring at the Chelsea Flower Show in May after Calvin asked the question (Pictured May 2022)

Elsewhere, Vick and Maya Jama are the two frontrunners to take over Laura Whitmore’s Love Island presenting job, a new report says.

According to The sunpresenter Maya, 28, and TV and radio star Vick are reportedly being considered first by ITV bosses for the role to bring a ‘cooler edge’ to the show.

Irish TV star Laura revealed her shocking decision to quit her job after three years earlier this week – partly blamed on the show’s format for her career choice.

New job: According to The Sun, Vick is reportedly being considered by ITV bosses to take over Laura Whitmore’s Love Island presentation job to give a ‘cooler edge’ to the show

A TV source told Maya and Vick’s publication: “They’re seen as two glamorous, fun characters who would also add a slightly cooler edge to the format.

Over the past three years they have both seen their careers improve and they have the high profile to match that of the popular ITV show.

“It’s going to be a close call on who the ITV bosses will ultimately choose.”

Representatives from Maya, Vick and ITV have been approached by MailOnline for comment.