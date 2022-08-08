PICTURE EXCLUSIVE: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley flaunts her sensational figure in neon green swimsuiT

Advertisement

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley showed off her incredible figure on Sunday as she enjoyed a vacation on a yacht with fiancé Jason Statham and actor Joel Edgerton in Formentera.

The actress, 35, looked sublime in a neon green swimsuit with a bold low back to flash an extra look at the skin.

The high-cut one-piece showed off her long, tan legs and clung to her sensational curves.

Looks good: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley showed off her incredible figure on Sunday, while enjoying a holiday with fiancé Jason Statham and actor Joel Edgerton in Formentera

She wore a pair of delicate gold chain necklaces and walked barefoot as she lay in the sun.

The model wore her blonde locks in an elegant bun, which she later removed to let her tresses dry in the sun.

Rosie shielded her eyes from the sun’s glare behind a pair of oversized black sunglasses.

Unbelievable: The 35-year-old actress looked sublime in a neon green swimsuit with a bold low back to flash an extra look at the skin

Peachy: As she turned sideways, she showed off her lithe figure and perky behind

Details: She wore a pair of delicate gold chain necklaces and walked barefoot as she lay in the sun

She completed her relaxed vacation look by choosing to go makeup-free so her natural beauty could shine through.

She relaxed on a paddleboard floating next to the opulent boat, coloring her golden brown while catching some rays.

Meanwhile, Jason, 54, donned a gray and black long-sleeved shirt that he paired with black shorts.

He wore a green hat with a wide brim on his head before changing it for black glasses.

Rosie recently spoke about her desire to return to her native Devon, after living for years in the celebrity enclave of Malibu, California.

She and her fiancé Jason Statham — who share five-year-old son Jack and daughter Isabella for five months — sold their Malibu mansion for $18.5 million to move to London’s Chelsea neighborhood.

Rosie was born in the Devon town of Plymouth before moving to the market town of Tavistock, also in the south west of England, and she admits part of the world is still her favourite.

In an interview with Great British LIFEshe said, “I’m a country girl at heart…

“I spend a lot of my time in LA, which is wonderful. I also spend a lot of time in other major cities. There may be the glamor and the fun to enjoy in a city, but the real beauty is in the countryside and especially in my native country, where the people are so nice and willing to smile willingly for no specific reason.

“The outside smells so fresh and I still love seeing the sheep, the pigs, the ducks, chickens and of course the horses. When I’m here and I really don’t like to be away for long, I find it all so relaxing and wonderful. It’s my home.’

Despite being engaged since 2016, Rosie and Jason are in no rush to rush their wedding preparations.

They welcomed their son, Jack, a year after her beau got down on one knee, Rosie said ET in 2018 that the wedding was not a “big priority.”

She said, ‘We are looking forward to that time. It’s not a big priority for us either; we are so happy. I think it will be fun to do it when the baby is a little bigger and he can be involved in the wedding.”