PICTURE EXCLUSIVE: Megan McKenna seen for the first time with footballer boyfriend Lloyd Jones

Megan McKenna has been pictured in public with footballer Lloyd Jones for the first time since their romance was revealed on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old reality star-turned-country singer kept things casual in a light gray tracksuit as she joined her 26-year-old beau for a quiet brunch date at Essex hotspot Mill’s.

Megan seemed happy and relaxed as she left the diner with the Cambridge United footballer hours after MailOnline revealed their romance.

The former TOWIE star paired her cozy sweater and joggers with a pair of white Air Jordan sneakers and black sunglasses, while towing her things in a small black Prada handbag.

While keeping things relaxed for the outing, Megan went makeup-free throughout the day, while her platinum locks were swept into a loose ‘do.

Meanwhile, defender Lloyd dressed in a cream printed T-shirt, light gray shorts and white trainers.

It was recently revealed that the two were dating as TV star Megan watched the sportsman play in his side’s 1-1 draw against Charlton at The Valley on Saturday.

It is Megan’s first romance since her divorce from Josh Riley in February after the couple dated for 20 months.

A source told MailOnline: ‘Megan and Lloyd have been on a few dates together, they really enjoy each other’s company.

“It’s still very early, but there’s definitely a spark. She has never dated a footballer and she loves to watch him play.”

Former Liverpool apprentice Lloyd is also a model, he has signed with IMG Models, and his childhood hero is David Beckham.

While on the books at Liverpool, the Plymouth-born Lloyd had loaned to clubs such as Cheltenham Town, Accrington Stanley, Blackpool and Swindon Town, before joining Northampton Town permanently in 2018.

He then left for Cambridge United at the start of the 2021 season and became a first-team fixture at the League One side.

While on loan at Swindon, he appeared in court for beating a man at Cheltenham nightclub and was given 12 months community service with a requirement to do 80 hours of unpaid work after being found guilty of a brawl.

Megan split from clothing brand owner Josh over the couple’s work commitments as the former TOWIE star’s music career took off.

She performed at Glastonbury in June and also spent time in America auditioning for movie roles.

Megan spoke to MailOnline in November and admitted that she only likes to talk about her relationships in her music, having previously seen her romances heavily documented on TOWIE.

Megan said, “I learned it the hard way. Having more of a private life is a happy life. I feel like when you push things out, you invite people to comment.

“I like to keep things back, but I do write a lot about it in my songs.

“I’ve written a few love songs, which for me is very, very rare because it’s mostly about heartbreak.”

Megan has previously dated TOWIE’s Pete Wicks and reality personality Jordan Davies.

Moving on: Megan split from clothing brand owner Josh over the couple’s work commitments, as the former TOWIE star’s music career began to soar (pictured September 2021)