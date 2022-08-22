PICTURE EXCLUSIVE: Madonna, 64, exhibits her smooth complexion during Taormina getaway

Advertisement

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Madonna looked stunning as she enjoyed a lavish hunting trip during her sun-filled Taormina outing on Sunday with her daughter Lourdes, son Rocco and a group of friends.

The singer, 64, showed off her smooth complexion as she sported a dramatic straw hat and white polo collar, while accessorizing with black wraparound sunglasses.

She continued her look in a black and white checkered sarong and wore her cell phone around her neck, which was strapped to a leather belt.

Wow! Madonna looked stunning as she enjoyed a lavish hunting trip during her sun-filled getaway in Taormina on Sunday with her daughter Lourdes, son Rocco and a group of friends

It comes after Madonna turned back the years as she partied in Sicily and posted an upbeat video to her Instagram.

The Material Girl star posts the compilation of images from her stay on the island on her social media.

The videos started with a scenic view of an altar in southern Italy.

The most notable images were of the legend singing on the street while on vacation, playing a tambourine as she and her entourage jammed together.

Having fun: She continued her look wearing a black and white checkered sarong as she chatted with Rocco (right) and other friends

Chat: The Grammy winner seemed to be having a deep conversation with her friends

The singer rocked striking blonde dreadlocks with smoky eye makeup.

Pose in front of the altar with a pale pink floral number next to a dainty silver necklace and earring set.

She captioned the images and said: ‘I will never forget my Sicilian vacation…………dancing and singing on La Isla Bonita. Grazie to the Love at 50 No. 1 remix. Out now and already #1!!!’

The singer put on a lively show in a splodge-print maxi dress when she dined out last week in Syracuse, Sicily with a man who bore a striking resemblance to her ex-husband Guy Richie, 53.

The hitmaker caught the eye in her colorful full-length shirt dress as she bandaged her mystery man with her arms as they made their way to Palazzo Beneventano del Bosco on Ortigia Island.

Madonna – who celebrated her 64th birthday on August 16 – added an extra pop of color to her vibrant look, with a sky-high pair of bright blue heels.

The superstar singer straightened her blonde locks while wearing a taupe trilby hat, and adorned with multiple red bracelets and gold chain necklaces.

Madonna’s outing with her mystery man comes four months after she broke up with her much younger boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams, 28.

The Queen of Pop was in a relationship with her backup dancer Williams for nearly four years after first meeting in 2015, but the couple have now gone their separate ways.