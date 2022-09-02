PICTURE EXCLUSIVE: Made in Chelsea’s Lucy Watson shows off her toned physique

They flew to Barcelona to soak up the sun on a sisterly journey.

And Lucy and Tiffany Watson showed off their toned physiques in skimpy bikinis as they hit the beach in the Spanish city on Thursday.

The Made in Chelsea stars, 31 and 28 in retrospect, headed to their recliners to top up their tan, with Lucy looking stunning in a brown bikini and white shorts.

She gave a glimpse of her lavish assets in the swimwear that showed off her toned abs and nimble legs and paired it with the chic summer shorts.

The beauty completed her look with dark shades and wore her dark brown locks in loose waves over her shoulders while opting for natural makeup.

Meanwhile, newlywed Tiffany put on a busty display in a green bikini as she enjoyed her beach day, and seemed to be glued to her phone most of the time.

She had her blond locks swept back in an up-do and was wearing a stylish cream colored beach bag while wearing green flip flops.

The pair looked cheerful as they relaxed on the sand and had a drink.

It comes after Tiffany married her beautiful Cameron McGeehan in May in a lavish wedding in Surrey.

The blonde beauty recently took to Instagram to reveal the countless wedding dresses she tried on before finally choosing a gorgeous embroidered gown.

The reality star looked incredible in the snaps as she flawlessly modeled dresses of all different styles.

One dress had a semi-sheer lace bodice that hung around her tight figure, as well as a flowing champagne skirt.

Tiffany appeared makeup-free for her outing to the bridal shop as she completed the look with an extra-long veil.

The blonde beauty could be seen staring at her reflection in the weeks leading up to tying the knot earlier this year.

Tiffany also tried on a chic ivory sleeved dress embellished with intricate lace flowers.

The star turned to reveal the back of the dress with a stylish keyhole detail.

Later, the stunner slipped into a silky number before opting for a white dress with a long dramatic train.

Tiffany also showed her 578,000 followers the moment she found the dress she ended up wearing to walk down the aisle.

The reality star stood in front of the full-length mirror in the strapless dress with an embroidered bodice and a fitted bottom half.

As friends gushed over the sight, Tiffany turned to find her mother-in-law-to-be Julie in tears, overcome with emotion at the momentous occasion.

She captioned the snaps: The dresses that were tried but never chosen. Swipe all the way to the end to see me try on the dress I chose for the first time. @Joolspr crying I showed these photos/videos to Cameron recently and he said his second favorite dress was photo 3

The May 29 ceremony was attended by fellow MIC stars Sophie Habboo, Jaime Laing and Melissa Tattam.

The couple was showered with flower petals after the ceremony, after which the guests went on a tractor to the reception.

The attendees were taken to a tipi tent with wooden chairs where they enjoyed a meal and speeches.

Guests shared several snaps from the day on Instagram, including one of Tiffany and Cameron having their first dance.

Another showed them a kiss in the tipi at the main table with their chairs with matching “Bride” and “Groom” signs.

Tiffany’s bridesmaids all seemed to be wearing matching white midi dresses, along with lavender floral headpieces and matching bouquets.

Older sister Lucy took to Instagram after the ceremony as she shared more snaps from the day and welcomed Cameron into their family.

She wrote: ‘Yesterday my sister got married @tiffanyc_watson the most beautiful day, so happy to welcome you to our family c @cameronmcgeehan’.

Tiffany responded to the post, writing: “Love you ❤️❤️❤️” while Cameron added: “❤️sis.”

The marriage came after Tiffany previously left for Saint-Tropez for a sun-filled bachelorette party.

