WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


PICTURE EXCLUSIVE: Liam Hemsworth and older brother Luke don military gear on set of Land Of Bad

Entertainment
By Merry
PICTURE EXCLUSIVE: Liam Hemsworth and older brother Luke don military gear on set of Land Of Bad 66
1663368809 833 PICTURE EXCLUSIVE Liam Hemsworth and older brother Luke don military
PICTURE EXCLUSIVE: Liam Hemsworth and older brother Luke don military gear on set of Land Of Bad 67
1663368810 165 PICTURE EXCLUSIVE Liam Hemsworth and older brother Luke don military
PICTURE EXCLUSIVE: Liam Hemsworth and older brother Luke don military gear on set of Land Of Bad 68
1663368812 187 PICTURE EXCLUSIVE Liam Hemsworth and older brother Luke don military
PICTURE EXCLUSIVE: Liam Hemsworth and older brother Luke don military gear on set of Land Of Bad 69
1663368813 291 PICTURE EXCLUSIVE Liam Hemsworth and older brother Luke don military
PICTURE EXCLUSIVE: Liam Hemsworth and older brother Luke don military gear on set of Land Of Bad 70
1663368814 322 PICTURE EXCLUSIVE Liam Hemsworth and older brother Luke don military
PICTURE EXCLUSIVE: Liam Hemsworth and older brother Luke don military gear on set of Land Of Bad 71
1663368815 498 PICTURE EXCLUSIVE Liam Hemsworth and older brother Luke don military
PICTURE EXCLUSIVE: Liam Hemsworth and older brother Luke don military gear on set of Land Of Bad 72
1663368816 632 PICTURE EXCLUSIVE Liam Hemsworth and older brother Luke don military
PICTURE EXCLUSIVE: Liam Hemsworth and older brother Luke don military gear on set of Land Of Bad 73
1663368817 260 PICTURE EXCLUSIVE Liam Hemsworth and older brother Luke don military
PICTURE EXCLUSIVE: Liam Hemsworth and older brother Luke don military gear on set of Land Of Bad 74
1663368819 385 PICTURE EXCLUSIVE Liam Hemsworth and older brother Luke don military
PICTURE EXCLUSIVE: Liam Hemsworth and older brother Luke don military gear on set of Land Of Bad 75
1663368820 606 PICTURE EXCLUSIVE Liam Hemsworth and older brother Luke don military
PICTURE EXCLUSIVE: Liam Hemsworth and older brother Luke don military gear on set of Land Of Bad 76
1663368821 305 PICTURE EXCLUSIVE Liam Hemsworth and older brother Luke don military
PICTURE EXCLUSIVE: Liam Hemsworth and older brother Luke don military gear on set of Land Of Bad 77
1663368822 686 PICTURE EXCLUSIVE Liam Hemsworth and older brother Luke don military
PICTURE EXCLUSIVE: Liam Hemsworth and older brother Luke don military gear on set of Land Of Bad 78
1663368823 213 PICTURE EXCLUSIVE Liam Hemsworth and older brother Luke don military
PICTURE EXCLUSIVE: Liam Hemsworth and older brother Luke don military gear on set of Land Of Bad 79
1663368825 357 PICTURE EXCLUSIVE Liam Hemsworth and older brother Luke don military
PICTURE EXCLUSIVE: Liam Hemsworth and older brother Luke don military gear on set of Land Of Bad 80
1663368826 219 PICTURE EXCLUSIVE Liam Hemsworth and older brother Luke don military
PICTURE EXCLUSIVE: Liam Hemsworth and older brother Luke don military gear on set of Land Of Bad 81
1663368827 631 PICTURE EXCLUSIVE Liam Hemsworth and older brother Luke don military
PICTURE EXCLUSIVE: Liam Hemsworth and older brother Luke don military gear on set of Land Of Bad 82
1663368828 849 PICTURE EXCLUSIVE Liam Hemsworth and older brother Luke don military
PICTURE EXCLUSIVE: Liam Hemsworth and older brother Luke don military gear on set of Land Of Bad 83
1663368829 577 PICTURE EXCLUSIVE Liam Hemsworth and older brother Luke don military
PICTURE EXCLUSIVE: Liam Hemsworth and older brother Luke don military gear on set of Land Of Bad 84
1663368831 955 PICTURE EXCLUSIVE Liam Hemsworth and older brother Luke don military
PICTURE EXCLUSIVE: Liam Hemsworth and older brother Luke don military gear on set of Land Of Bad 85
1663368832 744 PICTURE EXCLUSIVE Liam Hemsworth and older brother Luke don military
PICTURE EXCLUSIVE: Liam Hemsworth and older brother Luke don military gear on set of Land Of Bad 86
1663368833 608 PICTURE EXCLUSIVE Liam Hemsworth and older brother Luke don military
PICTURE EXCLUSIVE: Liam Hemsworth and older brother Luke don military gear on set of Land Of Bad 87

Liam Hemsworth and older brother Luke were first seen together on the set of their film Land of Bad, marking the first time the siblings have appeared together in a feature film.

Liam, 32, and Luke, 41, all looked like action men while holding on to rifles and wearing military gear while filming in Australia’s Queensland Gold Coast Thursday.

They were seen stepping out of a jungle that is supposed to be the Philippines for the upcoming movie.

No sibling rivalry here: Liam Hemsworth (left) and older brother Luke were first seen together on the set of their film Land of Bad, marking the first time the siblings have starred in a feature film together
No sibling rivalry here: Liam Hemsworth (left) and older brother Luke were first seen together on the set of their film Land of Bad, marking the first time the siblings have starred in a feature film together
Vibes: Luke looked cheerful
Vibes: Luke looked cheerful

No sibling rivalry here: Liam Hemsworth (left) and older brother Luke were first seen together on the set of their film Land of Bad, marking the first time the siblings have starred in a feature film together

Hunks: Liam, 32, and Luke, 41, looked just like the action men holding on to rifles and wearing military gear while filming in Australia's Queensland Gold Coast Thursday
Hunks: Liam, 32, and Luke, 41, looked just like the action men holding on to rifles and wearing military gear while filming in Australia's Queensland Gold Coast Thursday

Hunks: Liam, 32, and Luke, 41, looked just like the action men holding on to rifles and wearing military gear while filming in Australia’s Queensland Gold Coast Thursday

It was also the first time Liam had been seen since breaking up with model girlfriend of three years, Gabriella Brooks, last month, after three years of dating.

Liam looked like a new man since his split as he was clean-shaven on set.

He certainly blended in with his surroundings as he wore a fully camouflaged outfit, complete with plenty of pockets.

Rumble: They were seen stepping out of a jungle that should be the Philippines for the upcoming movie
Rumble: They were seen stepping out of a jungle that should be the Philippines for the upcoming movie

Rumble: They were seen stepping out of a jungle that should be the Philippines for the upcoming movie

New man: It was also the first time Liam was seen since breaking up with model girlfriend of three years, Gabriella Brooks, last month after three years of dating
New man: It was also the first time Liam was seen since breaking up with model girlfriend of three years, Gabriella Brooks, last month after three years of dating
chiseled; Liam looked like a new man since his split as he was clean-shaven on set
chiseled; Liam looked like a new man since his split as he was clean-shaven on set

New man: It was also the first time Liam was seen since breaking up with model girlfriend of three years, Gabriella Brooks, last month after three years of dating

Wilderness: Liam seemed at home on set
Wilderness: Liam seemed at home on set

Wilderness: Liam seemed at home on set

Ready for action: He certainly blended in with his surroundings as he wore a fully camouflaged outfit, complete with plenty of pockets
Ready for action: He certainly blended in with his surroundings as he wore a fully camouflaged outfit, complete with plenty of pockets
Ready for action: He certainly blended in with his surroundings as he wore a fully camouflaged outfit, complete with plenty of pockets
Ready for action: He certainly blended in with his surroundings as he wore a fully camouflaged outfit, complete with plenty of pockets

Ready for action: He certainly blended in with his surroundings as he wore a fully camouflaged outfit, complete with plenty of pockets

Ready for battle: it sure looked like an intense day on set
Ready for battle: it sure looked like an intense day on set

Ready for battle: it sure looked like an intense day on set

Hunk: The actor smiled between takes
Hunk: The actor smiled between takes
Hunk: The actor smiled between takes
Hunk: The actor smiled between takes

Hunk: The actor smiled between takes

Refueling: Liam hung out under a tent when he wasn't shooting in the jungle
Refueling: Liam hung out under a tent when he wasn't shooting in the jungle

Refueling: Liam hung out under a tent when he wasn’t shooting in the jungle

Older brother Luke wore a similar ensemble, but added a black baseball cap and headset.

The famous siblings weren’t the only big names seen on set, as they were joined by This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia and and American Gods star Ricky Whittle.

Earlier this week, Whittle, 40, even took to Instagram to share a photo of the foursome with the caption “meet the team,” adding “an amazing first day at the can with this insanely talented cast and crew. This is going to be fun [devil emoji].’

Not featured on set was fellow Australian Russell Crowe who plays Reaper, an Air Force drone pilot who must try to fix a botched special ops mission in the Philippines.

The change: Older brother Luke wore a similar ensemble but added a black baseball cap and headset
The change: Older brother Luke wore a similar ensemble but added a black baseball cap and headset
The change: Older brother Luke wore a similar ensemble but added a black baseball cap and headset
The change: Older brother Luke wore a similar ensemble but added a black baseball cap and headset

The change: Older brother Luke wore a similar ensemble but added a black baseball cap and headset

Moving on: He wore a solid beard
Moving on: He wore a solid beard

Moving on: He wore a solid beard

Meanwhile, big brother Luke plays a member of a military team deployed to retrieve their captured man, while Liam plays a green Air Force officer, who is pushed into the middle of a high-stakes extraction.

William Eubank will direct the film while co-writing the script with David Frigerio.

Land Of Bad is slated for release sometime in 2023.

This comes a month after it was reported that Liam broke up with his model girlfriend Gabriella Brooks after nearly three years of dating.

Change of pace: The famous siblings weren't the only big names seen on set as they were joined by This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia
Change of pace: The famous siblings weren't the only big names seen on set as they were joined by This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia
Milo wore an impressive beard
Milo wore an impressive beard

Change of pace: The famous siblings weren’t the only big names seen on set as they were joined by This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia

Handsome: Also featured on set was Ricky Whittle, star of American Gods (right)
Handsome: Also featured on set was Ricky Whittle, star of American Gods (right)

Handsome: Also featured on set was Ricky Whittle, star of American Gods (right)

1663368831 955 PICTURE EXCLUSIVE Liam Hemsworth and older brother Luke don military
1663368831 955 PICTURE EXCLUSIVE Liam Hemsworth and older brother Luke don military
1663368832 744 PICTURE EXCLUSIVE Liam Hemsworth and older brother Luke don military
1663368832 744 PICTURE EXCLUSIVE Liam Hemsworth and older brother Luke don military

Fabulous Four: Earlier this week, Whittle, 40, even took to Instagram to share a photo of the foursome with the caption, “meet the team,” adding “an amazing first day at the can with this insanely talented cast and crew. This is going to be fun [devil emoji]’

The Australian actor, 32, and model, 26, called their relationship “a few months ago” after dating for nearly three years, In contact claims.

It is said Gabriella was “heartbroken” after the star of the Hunger Games ended the romance because he “didn’t want to be tied up” when his acting job was picked up again after the pandemic ended.

A source told the magazine: “He didn’t want to be tied up and work has been picked up since the pandemic ended.”

The couple were first linked in December 2019 when they were spotted having lunch with Liam’s parents, Leonie and Craig.

Moving on: This comes a month after it was reported that Liam broke up with his model girlfriend Gabriella Brooks after nearly three years
Moving on: This comes a month after it was reported that Liam broke up with his model girlfriend Gabriella Brooks after nearly three years

Moving on: This comes a month after it was reported that Liam broke up with his model girlfriend Gabriella Brooks after nearly three years

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Kaia Gerber shows off toned legs in…

Merry

Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth look casual as…

Merry

Kourtney Kardashian displays her inner…

Merry
1 of 4,688

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More