PICTURE EXCLUSIVE: Liam Hemsworth and older brother Luke don military gear on set of Land Of Bad

Liam Hemsworth and older brother Luke were first seen together on the set of their film Land of Bad, marking the first time the siblings have appeared together in a feature film.

Liam, 32, and Luke, 41, all looked like action men while holding on to rifles and wearing military gear while filming in Australia’s Queensland Gold Coast Thursday.

They were seen stepping out of a jungle that is supposed to be the Philippines for the upcoming movie.

It was also the first time Liam had been seen since breaking up with model girlfriend of three years, Gabriella Brooks, last month, after three years of dating.

Liam looked like a new man since his split as he was clean-shaven on set.

He certainly blended in with his surroundings as he wore a fully camouflaged outfit, complete with plenty of pockets.

Older brother Luke wore a similar ensemble, but added a black baseball cap and headset.

The famous siblings weren’t the only big names seen on set, as they were joined by This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia and and American Gods star Ricky Whittle.

Earlier this week, Whittle, 40, even took to Instagram to share a photo of the foursome with the caption “meet the team,” adding “an amazing first day at the can with this insanely talented cast and crew. This is going to be fun [devil emoji].’

Not featured on set was fellow Australian Russell Crowe who plays Reaper, an Air Force drone pilot who must try to fix a botched special ops mission in the Philippines.

Meanwhile, big brother Luke plays a member of a military team deployed to retrieve their captured man, while Liam plays a green Air Force officer, who is pushed into the middle of a high-stakes extraction.

William Eubank will direct the film while co-writing the script with David Frigerio.

Land Of Bad is slated for release sometime in 2023.

This comes a month after it was reported that Liam broke up with his model girlfriend Gabriella Brooks after nearly three years of dating.

The Australian actor, 32, and model, 26, called their relationship “a few months ago” after dating for nearly three years, In contact claims.

It is said Gabriella was “heartbroken” after the star of the Hunger Games ended the romance because he “didn’t want to be tied up” when his acting job was picked up again after the pandemic ended.

A source told the magazine: “He didn’t want to be tied up and work has been picked up since the pandemic ended.”

The couple were first linked in December 2019 when they were spotted having lunch with Liam’s parents, Leonie and Craig.