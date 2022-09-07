PICTURE EXCLUSIVE: Jerry Hall is spotted arriving at Rupert Murdoch’s $35M vineyard

Jerry Hall was seen on Wednesday arriving at her ex-husband Rupert Murdoch’s $35 million vineyard in Bel Air after the former couple finalized their divorce last month.

The 66-year-old former supermodel looked glamorous in oversized Gucci sunglasses and a red lip as she was driven into the sprawling estate in a Jeep SUV.

Jerry and billionaire media mogul Rupert, 91, sensationally finalized their divorce on August 10 — just five weeks after their split went public — but claim they’ll “remain close friends.”

Aerial photos showed Jerry’s car in Rupert’s driveway next to his gray Range Rover after she arrived at the property.

Jerry spent the day there after arriving at 11am and making an exit around 5pm.

Moraga is the only vineyard in LA and the estate spans 14 acres atop the Benedict Canyon fault.

The house, built in the 1920s, looks like a Tuscan farmhouse and has 11 bedrooms. Murdoch bought it in 2013 for $27 million.

Jerry enjoyed extended visits to the vineyard during their courtship. She went all out on the lifestyle, holding court at a lavish ‘backyard BBQ’ held there in 2019 to celebrate 30 years of wine production.

She even told the guests that she had taken a winemaking course because she had such a love for the place.

Incidentally, her former partner, Rolling Stone Mick Jagger, was among those invited to enjoy Ms Murdoch’s hospitality on the occasion.

Jerry listed Moraga as her address in her July 1 lawsuit and lived there with her daughter Lizzie and grandson Eugene over the winter — but Rupert Murdoch is now firmly in residence.

Miss Hall, who has four children from a 23-year relationship with Rolling Stones singer Sir Mick Jagger, said goodbye to Murdoch after he reportedly ended their marriage via email in June.

She filed for divorce in Los Angeles in July and he got papers when he boarded a plane in the UK after attending his granddaughter’s wedding.

Just before the divorce was finalized, Hall caused a mystery when it was revealed that she had asked the Los Angeles Superior Court to withdraw the divorce petition.

The notice was filed by Hall’s California attorney, Ronald Brot, and was dated Tuesday, Aug. 9. The document stated that the divorce would have to be dismissed without prejudice, meaning it could not be revived.

But hours after news of the development came out, it emerged that Hall and Murdoch had settled their divorce agreement out of court.

A joint statement released last month confirmed the split, saying: “They remain close friends and wish each other all the best for the future.”

Miss Hall was first spotted with Mr Murdoch in 2015 and the couple married in London’s Fleet Street in 2016.

According to sources, the divorce settlement would have yielded her two homes and up to £250 million. However, insiders who have been married to Murdoch nearly four times insist the figure is closer to £50 million.

Filing the divorce in California is important because it is a community property, meaning all property acquired during the marriage is split 50/50 by default.

After they got married, they spent over £250 million on property in the UK and US.

In 2019, the couple bought a £11.25 million Georgian property near Henley-on-Thames in Oxfordshire. A year later it turned out that they had secured Great Tew Manor – a ‘doer-upper’ in the Cotswolds earmarked for a £30 million restoration project.

Last December, the couple spent £228 million on a 340,000-acre cattle ranch near Yellowstone Park in the US.

Other family properties, believed to be in trust, include a $50 million apartment in New York, a ranch in California, the $30 million winery in Los Angeles, and a sheep and cattle ranch in his native land. Mr Murdoch, Australia. There’s also a Mayfair apartment for when the media mogul is in London.

Ms. Hall made a fortune from her modeling career and became the face of brands like Revlon cosmetics. She also had small roles in films, including Batman. Her split from Mick Jagger netted her an estimated settlement of up to £18 million.

The union with Jerry Hall marked a fourth marriage for Murdoch, who is estimated to be worth £14 billion.

It is not known whether Mr Murdoch and Mrs Hall have signed a prenuptial agreement.