PICTURE EXC. Joey Essex has a moment of intimacy with Dancing On Ice’s Vanessa Bauer following rehearsals

Joey Essex and his Dancing On Ice partner Vanessa Bauer showed their close bond on Thursday as they headed home after a day of rehearsals.

The former TOWIE star wrapped up warmly in a hooded Nike jacket as he stepped outside, keeping his skating partner free from the cold as they gave them a sweet hug.

And it comes just days after professional Vanessa shut down the growing rumors of a romance between her and Joey, sharing that they’re “just friends,” before adding that they’re having “a lot of fun” preparing for the competition.

EXCLUSIVE PHOTO: Joey Essex was spotted next to Dancing On Ice partner Vanessa Bauer after a day of rehearsing on Thursday

Joey’s jacket featured a gray pattern design, as he paired it with a pair of black sweatpants and matching Nike sneakers.

The reality star pulled his hood over a baseball cap and pulled a small suitcase while clutching a black backpack.

Vanessa walked beside him as she pulled on a pair of mauve gym leggings and a faux fur-lined, cream aviator jacket.

Embrace: The former TOWIE star wrapped up warm in a hooded Nike jacket as he stepped outside, keeping his skating partner free from the cold as they were snapped with a sweet hug

Farewell: Vanessa wrapped both arms around her skating partner as they said goodbye next to a waiting taxi

Carrying a black PVC tote over her shoulder, Vanessa’s chocolate brown locks fell into a loose curl.

The duo walked side by side as they made their way from rehearsals to a waiting taxi, while Joey gave Vanessa a long hug – while the skater wrapped both arms around her torso.

And despite being closely scrutinized on social media and subject to a flurry of romance rumors in recent months, Vanessa recently argued that they’re just “just skate partners.”

Dressed up: Joey’s jacket featured a gray pattern design, while he paired it with a pair of black sweatpants and matching Nike sneakers

Staff were seen helping move Vanessa’s boxes into the taxi case, while Joey held his case

Do you have the giggles? Joey and Vanessa appeared in good spirits as the latter got into the car with a smile on her face

Speak against The sun last week Vanessa was asked if there was any truth to the rumors of a blossoming relationship between her and Joey.

“We’re just skating partners,” she said firmly, reacting the same to any chance of romance in the future.

And while turning the talk to the upcoming series of the skating competition, the brunette continued, “Dancing on Ice couldn’t be better right now, Joey is moving forward really fast and he’s working hard.

‘He takes Dancing on Ice very seriously; At first I was a little worried that he would joke too much. But we’re having a lot of fun and at the same time we’re training so hard.’

Athleisure: Vanessa wore mauve sports leggings and a faux fur lined, cream aviator jacket

Rumors stop: And despite being closely scrutinized on social media and subject to a spate of romantic rumors in recent months, Vanessa recently argued that they’re just “just skating partners”

Vanessa’s comments come after reports that she and Joey are growing closer and are reportedly “super flirty.”

Despite Joey sharing a kiss with Love Island’s Maura Higgins at this year’s National Television Awards, rumors began circulating a few days later that he plans to invite Vanessa to his £3M Essex home.

A source told The sun: ‘Joey and Vanessa grew closer incredibly quickly.

Right now, they’ve managed to keep things professional, but it’s safe to say they’re both super flirty.

“They’ll be spending a lot of time together over the next few months because of rehearsals, so it’s easy to see how romance could blossom.”

Joey will star in the skating competition against stars like Patsy Palmer and Love Island’s Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, with the show set to begin in early 2023.