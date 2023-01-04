Pickett's patience, poise help fuel Steelers' late surge

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Technically, Pittsburgh Steelers’ middle name is rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett Shane.

However, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin appeared to give Pickett a new middle nickname in the dizzying aftermath of Pickett’s last-minute game-winning touchdown pass to Najee Harris in Baltimore last Sunday that kept Pittsburgh’s meager playoff hopes alive.

Cameras caught Tomlin emphatically saying his own modified — if not exactly family-friendly version — of Pickett’s full name, while last spring’s 20th overall draft pick made its way to the sidelines in the dizzying aftermath.

Pickett laughed when asked about it on Wednesday after being named the team’s Rookie of the Year, the latest twist in a long and eventful season for both Pickett and the Steelers.

“If you make good moves (he puts it that way),” Pickett said. “I think it also depends on the game you made. So it was a good game and an important moment. He talked about the momentous moments. The coach is passionate. You love that on your coach.”

And Tomlin wants Pickett’s. It’s one of the reasons Tomlin was one of Pickett’s most ardent supporters during the preliminary draft process.

While Pickett doesn’t blow the scouts away with any specific skill set, there’s a quiet swagger about him that’s long been apparent to Tomlin, who saw Pickett’s metronome-like growth during his five seasons playing next door at the University of Pittsburgh.

Still, Tomlin took care not to overwork Pickett in the early months of his career. Tomlin slowly brought Pickett along. He began organized team activities in May as the third stringer, advanced to the second team at the end of training camp, and finally replaced Mitch Trubisky at halftime in what became a loss to the New York Jets on October 2.

Pickett threw three interceptions in one half of work that afternoon and added five more over his next four starts, three of them losses. Instead of punishing Pickett for insisting, Tomlin preached patience.

It has paid off with steady, if not always spectacular, play over the past two months as the Steelers have emerged from the rubble of a 2-6 start to go into Sunday’s regular season finale against Cleveland at 8-8 with a outside chance to make the playoffs. .

The errors that consistently cropped up during those sometimes hectic opening games have largely disappeared. Pickett has only one interception in his last seven starts and rarely compromises the ball. The Steelers are 5-2 over that span, by the way.

“I think it’s reasonable to expect a sharp, hard-working, talented man to get better with each exposure,” Tomlin said, “and especially to do so quickly in the early stages of gaining experience.”

While there’s still a lot of work to be done, especially when it comes to converting long drives into touchdowns, Pickett has in every way been the mature, near-finished end product the Steelers expected when they enlisted him as essentially Ben’s heir. Roethlisberger.

Pickett did his best to stay out of the way early in the season while Trubisky struggled, at one point turning down interview requests because he didn’t want to create any distractions.

While he understands the spotlight his position brings, he also knows that he is still a rookie on a team loaded with veteran voices, especially on defense.

So Pickett has made it a point to lead calmly and not get too ahead of the curve. In that way, he’s cut from the same mold as Tomlin, whose attitude never changed during those rocky early months, as Pickett learned on the spot and the losses piled up.

“His sense of urgency is always there,” Pickett said of Tomlin. “His passion for the game. His energy at 6 a.m. as he walks through the building every day is the same, whatever the record.

In that way, Tomlin may have found a perfect avatar of his own leadership sensibilities in Pickett.

Sixteen years after arriving in Pittsburgh as a relative unknown, Tomlin now has a quarterback who followed a similarly uneventful path to the Steelers. Close your eyes and listen to Pickett talk. Sometimes he looks a lot like his boss.

“I want to be that guy that these guys can rely on and they know exactly what they’re getting every day,” Pickett said. “So I’m going to continue working on that.”

It’s one of the reasons Pickett doesn’t believe in big rah-rah speeches when things get tight. As he puts it, their job is to deliver when it matters. So you don’t have to get excited. Better to just go out and get to work.

“I just think Kenny has shown that confidence all year,” center Mason Cole said. “He’s calm, cool and collected. … There’s just never been any doubt.

The Steelers need to beat Cleveland and get some pretty good luck to sneak into the postseason. Still, they steadily improved in the second half, thanks in large part to an offense that lacks skill positioning from a player over the age of 26 and is led by a quarterback more comfortable with seemingly every snap.

“It’s not going to happen overnight,” Pickett said. “I like the way I’m trending. I like the way I’m improving… I’m going to keep improving every week and just be the best player I can be and try to get that end result as soon as possible reach.

