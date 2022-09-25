PIC EXC: Roxy Horner exhibits her enviable physique in lacy underwear for new lingerie campaign

She is a top model with a string of major collaborations to her name.

And now Roxy Horner shows off her enviable physique in a range of lacy underwear as she fronted a new lingerie campaign for Boux Avenue.

In stunning new photos exclusive to MailOnline, the 31-year-old model pulls off her best poses as she slips into pretty bras and thongs for the brand’s fall/winter campaign.

Wow! Roxy Horner, 31, showed off her enviable physique in a range of lacy underwear as she fronted a new lingerie campaign for Boux Avenue in new images released this weekend

Some of the sensational lingerie sets have matching garter belts and sexy stockings.

Roxy proudly shows off her slim frame in a simple burgundy lace bra and thong before switching to a long black crossover bra and matching G-string.

Roxy has been dating comedian Jack Whitehall, 34, for over two years and the couple live together in Jack’s £17.5 million five-bed house in Notting Hill with their dog Coco.

Wow! The model pulled off her best poses while donning pretty bras and thongs for the brand’s fall/winter campaign

Gorgeous: Roxy proudly showed off her slim frame in a simple burgundy lace bra and thong

Sexy: the model switched to a long black crossover bra and matching G-string

In May, it was announced that Jack’s Bad Education will return to BBC Three for a 10-year anniversary special, followed by a brand new spin-off series.

Celebrating a decade since the show first aired, the one-off 45-minute special will reunite Alfie (Whitehall) with former students as they return to Abbey Grove for a joyfully chaotic career day.

In March, Roxy praised Jack for being her “rock” during her type 1 diabetes diagnosis.

“Jack has been my absolute rock, he’s so beautiful. He was there when I was diagnosed. My parents and my family live in Australia, so he has been my family. We’re great,” she told The Sun.

Sensational: Some of the sensational lingerie sets had matching garter belts and sexy stockings (pictured with Mariam Jarju)

Divine: Mariam Jarju modeled a deep green bodysuit in the stunning campaign photos

Unbelievable: Sofia Jamora slipped into her beautiful lingerie set with purple flowers

The blonde beauty explained how her symptoms worsened during the pandemic and forced her to seek medical advice.

‘For a long time I felt extremely tired and exhausted, I had no energy. I couldn’t even go for a walk, it was exhausting, I felt like I was dying. I drank four to eight liters of water a day,” she recalls.

Despite “knowing there was something really wrong” with her body and visiting the doctors numerous times, Roxy was not tested for diabetes because she did not meet the criteria.

The model went to the emergency room in desperation, where she was eventually diagnosed with type 1 diabetes, causing a person’s blood sugar to rise too high.