PIC EX: Gerard Piqué, 35, and his new girlfriend Clara Chia Marti, 23, attend a wedding in Spain

Earlier this month, Shakira was said to be furious after her children’s father went out with his new girlfriend, despite making a pact to wait a year before doing so.

And in photos obtained exclusively by MailOnline, Gerard Piqué, 35, and his new girlfriend Clara Chia Marti, 23, attended a wedding together on Saturday, August 20, on the Costa Brava in Catalonia, Spain.

The footballer and PR student put on a much-loved display as they walked together with their arms wrapped around each other as they laughed happily.

The handsome footballer was dressed and booted in a sleek navy blue two-piece, which he paired with a crisp white open-collared shirt.

His college friend chose to go braless under a multicolored striped maxi dress, allowing her long locks to dry naturally.

Clara sauntered on in a pair of Perspex block heels, carrying her belongings in a bright blue beaded handbag while adorned with gold rings.

Happy: The couple burst out laughing as they shared a joke during the golden hour

However, the video shared to 56k followers before it was removed showed Clara tagging Shakira’s song with the music over it.

It’s not clear if this was a fan account or if the original was posted with the music over it at a later stage.

Convinced that the post was Clara’s work, fans accused the student, who also works for Barcelona footballer Gerard, of being disrespectful in the comments.

Gerard and Shakira announced they broke up just three months ago after dating for 11 years – they have two sons together, Milan, who is seven and Sasha, who is five.

Clara would work for Gerard at his company Kosmos, in the Public Relations office.

A source told The Sun last week: “Gerard and Clara have been seeing each other for months. She is a student who also works for him in his office and organizes events.

“They’ve kept quiet about their relationship, but the people around them all know what’s going on.”

They added: “People have been helping him keep the romance quiet and have cleared Clara’s social media accounts so people can’t find pictures of her. That alone makes his mates think he’s actually serious about being with her.’

Host Laura Roige said: “I’m excited, it’s clear there’s a relationship. I’ve seen a lot of love, it will hurt Shakira a lot because this is a Gerard Pique we’ve never seen. I’ve never seen him like this with the singer.’

They claim Shakira is “very angry when she sees her children’s father with his girlfriend in public.”

It is alleged that they had a pact in which… they would not appear in public with their partners for the first year since the breakup.

MailOnline contacted a spokesperson for Shakira at the time for more information.

According to the Spanish newspaper El PeriodicoShakira and Gerard try to remain friends for the sake of their children, despite their relationship being strained.

The split announcement followed rumors in the Spanish tabloids that the couple was on the point of breaking up with sources alleging he cheated on the star.

Shakira’s statement read: “We are sorry to confirm that we are breaking up. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding.’

Spanish outlet El Periodico reported that the couple has been living apart for a few weeks after Pique was evicted from the family home by the pop star.

According to sources, Pique has been living a “party lifestyle” in a bachelorette pad ever since, enjoying a night out with his teammates.

Neither side has addressed allegations of cheating, but journalist Emilio Pérez reported: “(Shakira) has made the decision to split up. That’s true. It has happened.

‘That’s why there is distance. There may be nothing left, but that (infidelity) is over.’

The couple had been together since 2011, and the couple had met last year while filming the music video for her World Cup song Waka Waka.

Pique’s team happened to win the World Cup that year, where his soon-to-be girlfriend performed in the final match.

Although the two corresponded in 2010, the relationship between the two megastars would not officially get off the ground until early 2011.

In late 2012, Shakira would use her Instagram platform to announce to fans that she was pregnant with the soccer star’s son.

Just two years after the birth of son Milan, the couple entered the second round and revealed they were expecting their second child, Sasha, who was born in 2015.

The couple publicly admitted that they have no plans to get married, but that doesn’t stop them from having a family life.

On a recent episode of The Overlap with Gary Neville, the Spain international explained that he hadn’t proposed because their relationship “works well the way it is.”

Meanwhile, Shakira could face up to eight years in prison for tax fraud. She is accused of pretending to live abroad on tax documents from 2012 to 2014, when she was actually a resident of Spain, the country’s authorities claim.

Shakira called Barcelona home while she was with soccer star Gerard, who plays for the city but reportedly plans to leave the country to incarcerate her and has a permanent move to Miami in mind.

The Colombian superstar has already repaid the $15.5 million she is accused of evading Spanish taxes, as well as more than $3 million in interest.

A spokesperson for Shakira said: “Shakira has always been cooperative and law-abiding, has shown impeccable behavior as an individual and taxpayer, and has faithfully followed the advice of PricewaterhouseCoopers, a prestigious and globally recognized tax office.”