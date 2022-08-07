Pia Whitesell steps out for a date night with husband Patrick

She is arguably one of Australia’s most stunning celebrities.

And on Thursday, Pia Whitesell turned the footpath into her own personal runway when she was seen enjoying a date night with her husband Patrick in Hollywood, Los Angeles.

The former Home and Away actress showed off her toned physique in a diaphragm-birthing ensemble.

Pia looked chic in a black crop top that was paired with a black jacket and matching skirt.

She completed her look with white heels and a matching clutch.

Patrick, meanwhile, looked smart in a white polo shirt that he paired with gray slacks and white sneakers.

The sighting comes just days after Pia, who is already a mother of two, revealed whether she plans to have more children with her husband.

During an Instagram Q&A, a fan asked the former actress, “Are you thinking about having more children?”

‘Are you crazy? I love my white furniture,” the 38-year-old commented, next to a photo of her lounge area.

‘Just kidding, but definitely not. I love our beautiful teenagers so much. So glad you did,” Pia added.

In November 2020, Pia announced her engagement to Patrick, the executive chairman of the Endeavor Talent Agency.

They secretly married months later.

She moved permanently from Sydney to the US in September.

Pia traveled abroad with her sons, Isaiah, 18, and Lennox, 13, and has settled in Los Angeles.

She welcomed son Isaiah when she was 19, keeping his father’s identity a secret, and welcomed Lennox with ex-husband and AFL star Brad Miller.

Patrick, the CEO of Hollywood talent agency WME, is worth an estimated $440 million (AU$630 million).

Patrick’s clients include Ben Affleck, Christian Bale, Matt Damon, Michelle Williams, Idris Elba, Jake Gyllenhaal, Hugh Jackman, John Krasinski, Jude Law, Ryan Reynolds and Denzel Washington.