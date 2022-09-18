Pia Whitesell returns to Australia to celebrate her mother’s 70th birthday

She moved from Australia last year to live in Los Angeles with her multimillionaire Hollywood agent husband Patrick.

But on Sunday, Pia Whitesell (née Miller) was back in her hometown of Sydney to celebrate her mother’s 70th birthday.

Uploading a gallery of photos to her Instagram, the Home and Away actress, 38, wrote: ‘Grateful. Oh so thankful for the wonderfully good times and the impossibly hard times.’

She continued, “So full of love and joy to be home with my family to celebrate our wonderful mom on her 70th birthday.”

“But at the same time, I am at home with a heavy heart as we say goodbye to our beautiful uncle. All I can think is “Thank You Lord…for the fullness of love…in every way.”

Pia announced her engagement to Patrick in November 2020. They secretly married months later.

She moved permanently from Sydney to the US last September.

Pia traveled abroad with her sons, Isaiah, 18, and Lennox, 13, and has settled in Los Angeles.

She welcomed son Isaiah when she was 19, keeping his father’s identity a secret, and welcomed Lennox with ex-husband and AFL star Brad Miller.

Patrick, the CEO of Hollywood talent agency WME, is worth an estimated $440 million (AU$630 million).

Patrick’s clients include Affleck, Christian Bale, Matt Damon, Michelle Williams, Idris Elba, Jake Gyllenhaal, Hugh Jackman, John Krasinski, Jude Law, Ryan Reynolds and Denzel Washington.

He was previously married to Lauren Sanchez, but the couple divorced in 2019.

She is now dating Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos.