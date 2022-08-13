Pia Miranda Reveals Her Son’s Shock To Find Out She Was The String On Masked Singer Australia

Pia Miranda has revealed the adorable moment when her son discovered she was the thong on Masked Singer Australia.

The former Neighbors star, 49, was exposed on Tuesday night’s episode, with even her own family in the dark.

Her kids Lilly and James didn’t know their mom was behind the mask – and James was absolutely shocked to find out the truth.

“I’m good at keeping secrets, and I kept it to them,” Pia . told me Reloading Benjamin Norris’s TV podcasting.

“My son was sitting on the couch and I thought I’ll film his reaction,” she explained.

‘Just before it happened, I asked, ‘Who do you think it is?’ And he said, “Imagine it’s you.”

“I don’t know why he said that, he’s never said that before. His little brain exploded! He said “I said that as a joke, I said that as a joke”.

“So it was the best moment,” she added proudly.

However, her daughter was less than impressed by her mother’s antics, with Pia admitting that the teen was embarrassed to go to school the next day.

Pia also admitted she “didn’t think” she would be dressed as a thong on TV, while Ben said his Irish friend was confused by Pia’s costume as “thong” means G-string in some parts of the world .

“Maybe when I go to the US I’ll say I wore a thong on TV,” Pia joked.

In Tuesday night’s episode, the mysterious celebrity was exposed as the Looking For Alibrandi actress.

After taking off her mask, Pia left judges Abbie Chatfield, Mel B, Dave Hughes and Chrissie Swan stunned, none of them able to guess her identity.

The judges’ last guesses were Ruby Rose, Isla Fisher and Iggy Azalea.

Pia took on Blowfly, Mirrorball and the Zombie during the episode.

The 49-year-old sang Pat Benatar’s Hit Me With Your Best Shot alongside Blowfly, but failed to impress the show’s live audience.

“This has been so much fun. I loved every second. I can’t even tell you how good it’s been,” she said as she took off her mask.

‘It’s been pretty fantastic. I think I got lucky with Thong, because Thong was so great,” she continued.

“And then I tried to jump my way to victory, but you know, it didn’t work out,” she laughed.

Abbie then said that her teenage self, who had studied Pia’s hit film Looking for Alibrandi in high school, would be extremely disappointed that she hadn’t guessed her.

Meanwhile, Chrissie admitted that the star had fooled all the judges.

The Masked Singer continues on Sunday at 7pm on channel 10