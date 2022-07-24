Pia Miranda and Boost Juice queen Janine Allis among Australia’s top runners

They forged a powerful alliance on Australian Survivor in 2019.

And the friendship between actress Pia Miranda, 49, and Janine Allis, 57, clearly stood the test of time as the women reunited on Sunday to take part in the Real Insurance Sydney Harbor charity run in Sydney Harbour.

Looking for Alibrandi star Pia and Boost Juice queen Janine were seen at the finish line posing arm in arm together, before later handing out medals to the race winners.

Pia ran the full 10km, while Janine opted for the 5km race.

The event raised nearly $60,000 for the Australian Cancer Foundation (ACRF).

‘I had a lovely walk this morning. It was great to be back in Sydney to participate in such an amazing community of runners,” Pia said in an official statement.

‘Over the years I have had family and friends who have been diagnosed with various cancers.

“ACRF is an organization that is so important because they fund a range of cancer research projects and the development of new treatments.”

Janine, meanwhile, told how her own mother had survived cancer.

“My mother was diagnosed with cancer, and she came through it and survived,” said Janine Allis.

‘Combining fitness and creating awareness for ACRF is a winning combination.’

One in three Australians will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime. The remaining 2 will be closely affected by a diagnosis.

Since 1984, ACRF has enabled 81 research projects in 43 organizations – an investment of more than $171 million in cancer research across Australia.

ACRF provides grants between $1 million and $10 million to support technology equipment and infrastructure essential to advance cancer research.