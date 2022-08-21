Pia and Patrick Whitesell arrive for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez wedding

Pia Whitesell and her powerful husband Patrick, the president of the Endeavor Talent Agency, flew a private jet to Riceboro, Georgia to attend the wedding of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck.

The former Home and Away star looked excited as she landed at a local airport on Saturday.

The couple is among several A-listers attending the wedding. Patrick’s Endeavor Talent Agency has represented the actor for many years.

Former Home and Away star Pia Whitesell looked excited as she and her American talented husband Patrick arrived in Georgia on a private jet to attend Ben Affleck and JLo’s wedding on Saturday

Chilean beauty Pia, 38, was casually dressed for the flight, striding across the tarmac in a tight white T-shirt tucked into black jeans.

The Australian soap star completed her look with designer sunglasses, a Celine bag and a pair of brown sandals.

The stunning actress wore her brunette locks and minimal makeup.

Ben’s old friend, Matt Damon (pictured), was also seen arriving at the airport with Pia and Patrick. The Good Will Hunting star kept his look casual when he arrived in Georgia

Meanwhile, Patrick, 57, chose to go casual in a blue T-shirt and jeans, topped with a cap, sunglasses and Nike sneakers.

He was carrying a backpack over one shoulder as he got off the private jet.

Hollywood heavyweights, including Matt Damon, George Clooney, Jane Fonda, Renee Zellweger and Jimmy Kimmel, are all expected to attend the wedding.

Affleck and radiant bride Jennifer Lopez shared a kiss on the steps of his $8.9 million Georgia ‘plantation’ mansion on their wedding day that will feature a star-studded guest list and pork chops

Stunning photos obtained by DailyMail.com showed the famous couple known as “Bennifer” prior to their second wedding ceremony with loved ones at Affleck’s estate in Riceboro, a month after they secretly married in a small Las Vegas service.

The couple’s happy reunion comes 20 years after they first got engaged and engaged, only to call off their wedding in the fall of 2003, blamed on excessive media coverage.

Lopez, 52, and Affleck had planned the main ceremony on Saturday and a family barbecue for Sunday; seen in 2021

Photos showed the happy couple on the steps of the Big House, a plantation-style mansion that is the centerpiece of the $8.9 million estate.

Lopez, already decked out in her gorgeous white dress, greeted Affleck lovingly as he ascended the stairs. After early kisses and hugs, the couple headed home to get ready for the big ceremony.

The couple are now enjoying their evening celebration. It comes after their Vegas style wedding, which is the second marriage for the couple.

Lopez and Affleck secretly married (above) in July at the Little White Chapel in Las Vegas. On Saturday they celebrate the union with a bigger ceremony in Georgia

Pia announced her engagement to Patrick in November 2020. They secretly married months later.

She moved permanently from Sydney to the US last September.

Pia traveled abroad with her sons, Isaiah, 18, and Lennox, 13, and has settled in Los Angeles.

She welcomed son Isaiah when she was 19, keeping his father’s identity a secret, and welcomed Lennox with ex-husband and AFL star Brad Miller.

Patrick, the CEO of Hollywood talent agency WME, is worth an estimated $440 million (AU$630 million).

Patrick’s clients include Affleck, Christian Bale, Matt Damon, Michelle Williams, Idris Elba, Jake Gyllenhaal, Hugh Jackman, John Krasinski, Jude Law, Ryan Reynolds and Denzel Washington.

He was previously married to Lauren Sanchez, but the couple divorced in 2019.

She is now dating Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos.