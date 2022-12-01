Physics teacher poses in raunchy photos for her Only Fans porn site.

<!–

A physics teacher who posed with raunchy photos on her Only Fans porn site has quit her job after bosses discovered students were sharing explicit pornographic images of her.

Kirsty Buchan left her job at Bannerman High School in Baillieston, Glasgow after Glasgow City Council launched an investigation when irate parents complained to the local authority.

But the mother of one child – whose page, Jessica Jackrabbit, allows access to her intimate content for a subscription of around £10 a month – resigned before disciplinary proceedings began.

In the aftermath of the commotion, Miss Buchan of Coatbridge, Lanarkshire has defended her actions saying she needed the extra money following a drop in her earnings from the school.

She has previously pursued a career as an actor, taking on small roles and advertising herself on acting websites.

On the StarNow website, where aspiring actors apply for jobs, her profile reads, “I work as a science teacher and am looking for some extra work on weekends and nights.”

She also stated that she “did some extra work in a low budget internet series.”

In her profile on the acting site, she says: “Any job where I work alongside people or lead a group (especially working with children) fits my qualities perfectly.”

Miss Buchan defended her decision to move on to Only Fans, saying the impact of losing her job would put her under greater financial strain.

She also highlighted the fact that Only Fans is a website for subscribers aged 18 and over.

She told the Scottish Sun: ‘I’m losing money in the run up to Christmas and with the price of everything going up I won’t be able to afford to live. I own a house and pay taxes, so I am not entitled to help. I use a fake name for my account and take pictures and pose nude.

“Some people are so judgmental but I’m on an 18+ site and if the kids get access to the content it’s due to the parents not protecting their devices.”

The physics graduate added: ‘Now people have asked me if I’m stupid, but I’m not stupid, I have a physics degree and I’ve worked hard. Who are others to judge? It’s my story to tell. I will do anything to take care of my son. How many parents can say they can?’

It is not the first time this month that the school has been in the news. Teachers at the school have taken strike action after concerns were raised about violent and abusive behavior by students.

Members of the teachers’ union NASUWT said teachers at the school have been abused and threatened by students.

A spokesman for Glasgow City Council told the Mail: ‘This teacher was under investigation before tendering her resignation following the widespread dissemination of wholly inappropriate and pornographic images.

‘The municipality has a code of conduct that all employees must adhere to and a teacher who actively pursues a second income on these types of websites brings their school, the municipality and their profession into disrepute.

“We will submit the details of our investigation to the General Board of Education.”