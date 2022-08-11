Physics links seismic data with rock and sediment properties

Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech



A new analysis of seismic data from NASA’s Mars Insight mission has revealed some surprises.

The first surprise: The top 300 meters of subsurface beneath the Mars landing site at the equator contains little or no ice.

“We find that the crust of Mars is weak and porous, the sediments are not well cemented and there is no ice or not much ice filling the pore spaces,” said geophysicist Vashan Wright of Scripps Institution of Oceanography at the University of California San Diego. . Wright and three co-authors published their analysis in Geophysical Survey Letters.

“These findings do not rule out the possibility that there may be ice grains or small ice balls that do not bind other minerals together,” Wright said. “The question is how likely is it that ice is present in that form?”

The second surprise contradicts a leading idea about what happened to the water on Mars. The red planet may have housed oceans of water early in its history. Many experts suspected that much of the water became part of the minerals that make up underground cement.

“When you bring water into contact with rocks, you produce a brand new set of minerals, like clay, so the water isn’t a liquid. It’s part of the mineral structure,” said study co-author Michael Manga of the University of California Berkeley. “There is some cement, but the rocks are not full of cement.”

“Water can also get into minerals that don’t act like cement, but the uncemented subsoil removes a way to maintain a record of life or biological activity,” Wright said. Cement naturally holds rocks and sediments together and protects them from destructive erosion.

The lack of cemented sediments suggests a water scarcity in the 300 meters below InSight’s landing site near the equator. The average temperature below freezing at Mars’ equator means conditions would be cold enough for water to freeze if it were there.

Many planetary scientists, including Manga, have long suspected that the surface of Mars would be full of ice. Their suspicions have melted away. Yet large ice sheets and frozen ground ice remain on the Martian poles.

“As scientists, we are now faced with the best data, the best observations. And our models predicted that at that latitude there should still be frozen ground with aquifers beneath it,” said Manga, professor and chair of Earth and Planetary Sciences. at UC Berkeley.

The InSight spacecraft landed in 2018 on Elysium Planitia, a flat, smooth plain near Mars’ equator. The instruments included a seismometer that measures vibrations caused by marsquakes and crashing meteorites.

Scientists can link this information to a vast amount of knowledge about the surface, including images of Mars landforms and temperature data. The surface data suggested that the subsurface could consist of sedimentary rocks and lava flows. Still, the team had to account for uncertainties about subsurface properties such as porosity and mineral content.

Seismic waves from marsquakes provide clues to the nature of the materials they travel through. Potential cementing minerals, such as calcite, clay, kaolinite and gypsum, influence the seismic velocities. Wright’s team at Scripps Oceanography applied computer modeling of rock physics to interpret the velocities derived from the InSight data.

“We ran our models 10,000 times each to factor in the uncertainties in our answers,” said study co-author Richard Kilburn, a graduate student who works in the Scripps Tectonorockphysics Lab under Wright’s direction. Simulations showing a substrate composed mainly of uncemented material best fit the data.

Scientists want to explore the subsurface, because if there is life on Mars, it would be there. There is no liquid water on the surface and life underground would be protected from radiation. After a monster return mission, a NASA priority for the next decade is the Mars Life Explorer mission concept. The goal is to drill two meters into the Martian crust at a high latitude to search for life where ice, rock and the atmosphere converge.

Already under consideration is the proposed international robotics Mars Ice Mapper Mission to help NASA identify potential science targets for the first human missions to Mars. Scripps Oceanography helps young scientists to contribute to such missions.

“All my life I’ve been told that the Earth could become uninhabitable,” said study co-author Jhardel Dasent, another graduate student in the lab Wright leads. “I am now at the age where I can contribute to producing the knowledge of another planet that can take us there.”

This research was funded by the National Science Foundation, NASA and the CIFAR Earth 4D Program.

