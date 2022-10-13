<img src="https://whatsnew2day.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/Physicists-reach-qubit-computing-breakthrough.jpg" alt="Arizona State and Zhejiang Universities Achieve Qubit Computing Breakthrough" title="a. Experimental SC circuit of device I with qubits and couplings in a square geometry. The light gray dotted rectangles represent dimers forming the chain with intracoupling Yes, intercoupling Je and small universal coupling Jx. b. Scheme (top left) of the dynamics of the collective dimeric states |Π〉 and |Π′〉. Figures of the ratio Δ/Γ as a function of system size L for different ratios of Yes/Je, with Jx/2π in the range of [0.3, 1.2] MHz (bottom left). Four-dimensional hypercube in Hilbert space (right). c. Quantum state tomography for the four-qubit fidelity FA a. Experimental SC circuit of device I with qubits and couplings in a square geometry. The light gray dotted rectangles represent dimers forming the chain with intracoupling Yes, intercoupling Je and small universal coupling Jx. b. Scheme (top left) of the dynamics of the collective dimeric states |Π〉 and |Π′〉. Figures of the ratio Δ/Γ as a function of system size L for different ratios of Yes/Je, with Jx/2π in the range of [0.3, 1.2] MHz (bottom left). Four-dimensional hypercube in Hilbert space (right). c. Quantum state tomography for the four-qubit fidelity FA



Researchers from Arizona State University and Zhejiang University in China, along with two theorists from the United Kingdom, have demonstrated for the first time that large numbers of quantum bits, or qubits, can be tuned to interact with each other while maintaining coherence for an unprecedented amount of time. time, in a programmable, solid state superconducting processor.

Previously, this was only possible in Rydberg atomic systems.

In a paper to be published on Thursday, October 13 in physics, ASU Regents Professor Ying-Cheng Lai, his former ASU doctoral student Lei Ying and experimenter Haohua Wang, both professors at Zhejiang University in China, have shown a “first look” at the emergence of quantum many-body scarring (QMBS) as a robust mechanism to maintain consistency between interacting qubits. Such exotic quantum states offer the attractive opportunity to realize extensive multipartite entanglement for a variety of applications in quantum information science and technology to achieve high processing speed and low power consumption.

“QMBS states possess the intrinsic and generic capability of multipartite entanglement, making them extremely attractive for applications such as quantum sensing and metrology,” explains Ying.

Classical or binary computing relies on transistors, which can only represent the “1” or the “0” at a time. In quantum computing, qubits can represent both 0 and 1 at the same time, which can exponentially speed up computing processes.

“In quantum information science and technology, it is often necessary to put together a large number of fundamental information processing units – qubits,” explains Lai. “For applications such as quantum computing, it is essential to maintain a high degree of coherence or quantum entanglement between the qubits.

“However, the unavoidable interactions between the qubits and ambient noise can ruin coherence in a very short time — within about ten nanoseconds. This is because many interacting qubits form a multi-body system,” Lai said.

Key to the research is understanding how to delay thermalization to maintain coherence, considered a critical research goal in quantum computing.

“From basic physics we know that in a system of many interacting particles, for example molecules in a closed volume, the process of thermalization will arise. The scrambling between many qubits will invariably result in quantum thermalization – the process described by the so-de so-called Eigenstate Thermalization hypothesis, which will destroy the cohesion between the qubits,” Lai said.

According to Lai, the findings that advance quantum computing will have applications in cryptology, secure communications and cybersecurity, among others.

Construction of robust and scalable molecular qubits

More information:

Lei Ying, Many-body Hilbert space scars on a superconducting processor, Nature physics (2022). www.nature.com/articles/s41567-022-01784-9 Lei Ying, Many-body Hilbert space scars on a superconducting processor,(2022). DOI: 10.1038/s41567-022-01784-9

Provided by Arizona State University

