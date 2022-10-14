Physicists have developed a new photonic system with electrically tuned topological features

Electrically tuned Berry curvature and strong light-matter coupling in the liquid crystal cavity with perovskite at room temperature.” Credit: Mateusz Krol, Faculty of Physics, University of Warsaw



Scientists from the Faculty of Physics at the University of Warsaw in collaboration with the Military Technical University, the Italian CNR Nanotec, the British University of Southampton and the University of Iceland have obtained a new photonic system with electrically tuned topological features composed of perovskites and liquid crystals. Their research has been published in the latest Scientific progress.

Perovskites are materials that have a chance to revolutionize energy. These are durable and easy-to-manufacture materials, with the special property of a high absorption coefficient of sunlight, and are therefore used to build new, more efficient photovoltaic cells. In recent years, use has been made of the emission properties of these materials, which have been underestimated until now.

“We found that two-dimensional perovskites are very stable at room temperature, have high exciton binding energy and high quantum efficiency,” says Ph.D. student Karolina Lempicka-Mirek from the Faculty of Physics at the University of Warsaw, the first author of the publication. “These special properties can be used in the construction of efficient and unconventional light sources. This is important for applications in new photonic systems.”

“In particular, the intention is to use perovskites for high-energy-efficiency information processing,” adds Barbara Pietka, researcher from the University of Warsaw.

Scientists managed to create a system in which excitons in a two-dimensional perovskite were strongly coupled to photons trapped in a birefringent photonic structure: a two-dimensional optical cavity filled with a liquid crystal.

“In such a regime, new quasiparticles are created: excitonic polaritons, which are best known for the possibility of phase transition to non-equilibrium Bose-Einstein condensate, the formation of superfluid states at room temperature and strong light emission similar to laser light,” explains Barbara Pietka out.

“Our system proved to be an ideal platform for creating photonic energy bands with non-zero Berry curvature and studying optical spin-orbit effects that mimic the effects previously observed in semiconductor physics at cryogenic temperatures,” explains Mateusz. Krol, Ph.D. student of the Faculty of Physics at the University of Warsaw. “In this case, we recreated the Rashba-Dresselhaus spin-orbit coupling in the strong light-matter coupling regime at room temperature.”

“Generating a polariton band with a non-zero Berry curvature was possible thanks to the design of a special twist of the liquid crystal molecules on the surface of the mirrors,” explains study co-author Wiktor Piecek of the Military University. of Technology, where the tested optical cavities were manufactured.

“Berry curvature quantitatively describes the topological properties of energy bands in materials such as 3D topological insulators, Weil semimetals and Dirac materials,” explains Helgi Sigurdsson of the University of Iceland. “It especially plays a key role in anomalous transport and the quantum Hall effect. In recent years, many pioneering experiments have been conducted in the design and study of geometric and topological energy bands in ultra-cold atomic gases and photonics.”

“The photonic structure developed in this work, using the spin-orbit coupling and the properties of polaritons, opens the way to study the topological states of light liquids at room temperature,” explains Jacek Szczytko of the University’s Faculty of Physics. from Warsaw. .

“In addition, it can be used in optical neuromorphic networks, where precise control over nonlinear properties of photons is necessary,” adds Barbara Pietka.

More information:

Karolina Łempicka-Mirek et al, Electrically tunable Berry curvature and strong coupling of light and matter in 2D perovskite liquid crystal microcavities, Scientific progress (2022). Karolina Łempicka-Mirek et al, Electrically tunable Berry curvature and strong coupling of light and matter in 2D perovskite liquid crystal microcavities,(2022). DOI: 10.1126/sciaadv.abq7533

Provided by the University of Warsaw, Faculty of Physics