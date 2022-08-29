Physicists discover new dynamic framework for turbulence

The researchers’ experiment featured transparent walls to allow full visual access, and used state-of-the-art flow visualization. Credit: Photo: Michael Schatz



Turbulence plays a key role in our daily lives, causing bumpy plane rides, affecting the weather and climate, reducing the fuel consumption of the cars we drive and impacting clean energy technologies. Still, scientists and engineers have puzzled over ways to predict and alter turbulent fluid flows, and it has long remained one of the most challenging problems in science and engineering.

Now physicists at the Georgia Institute of Technology have shown – numerically and experimentally – that turbulence can be understood and quantified using a relatively small set of special solutions to the prevailing equations of fluid dynamics that can be pre-calculated for a given geometry, once and for all. always.

“For nearly a century, turbulence has been statistically described as a random process,” says Roman Grigoriev. “Our results provide the first experimental illustration that, on suitably short timescales, the dynamics of turbulence are deterministic – connecting them to the underlying deterministic governing equations.”

The findings are published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences on August 19, 2022. The team of researchers was led by Grigoriev and Michael Schatz, professors in Georgia Tech’s School of Physics, who have collaborated on several research projects over the past two decades.

Schatz and Grigoriev were joined in the study by graduate students from the School of Physics Chris Crowley, Joshua Pughe-Sanford and Wesley Toler, along with Michael Krygier, a postdoctoral scientist at Sandia National Laboratories, who developed the study’s numerical solvers as a graduate student at Georgia Tech.

The setup allowed the researchers to reconstruct the flow by tracking the movement of millions of suspended fluorescent particles. Credit: Photo: Michael Schatz



A new roadmap for turbulence research

Quantitatively predicting the evolution of turbulent flows – and in fact almost every one of their properties – is rather difficult. “Numerical simulation is the only reliable prediction approach in existence,” Grigoriev said. “But it can be very expensive. The goal of our research was to make predictions cheaper.”

The researchers created a new “roadmap” of turbulence by looking at a weak turbulent flow trapped between two independently rotating cylinders — giving the team a unique way to compare experimental observations with numerically calculated flows, due to the absence of “end effects” present in more familiar geometries, such as flow through a pipe.

“Turbulence can be thought of as a car following a series of roads,” Grigoriev said. “Perhaps an even better analogy is a train, which not only follows a railway line according to a prescribed timetable, but also has the same shape as the railway line it follows.”

The experiment had transparent walls to allow full visual access, and it used state-of-the-art flow visualization to allow the researchers to reconstruct the flow by tracking the movement of millions of suspended fluorescent particles. At the same time, advanced numerical methods were used to calculate recurring solutions of the partial differential equation (Navier-Stokes equation), which control fluid flows under conditions exactly matching the experiment.

Turbulent fluid flows are known to exhibit a repertoire of patterns – termed “coherent structures” in the field – that have a well-defined spatial profile, but appear and disappear seemingly at random. By analyzing their experimental and numerical data, the researchers found that these flow patterns and their evolution resemble those described by the special solutions they calculated. These special solutions are both repetitive and unstable, meaning they describe repeating flow patterns over short time intervals. Turbulence follows one solution after another, which explains which patterns can appear and in what order.

A diagram of the physicists’ research. Credit: Michael Schatz, Roman Grigoriev.



Recurring solutions, two frequencies

“All the recurring solutions we found in this geometry turned out to be quasi-periodic, that is, characterized by two different frequencies,” Grigoriev said. One frequency described the total rotation of the flow pattern around the symmetry axis of the flow, while the other described the changes in the shape of the flow pattern in a reference frame that rotated with the pattern. The corresponding streams repeat periodically in these co-rotating frames.

“We then compared turbulent flows in experiments and direct numerical simulations with these returning solutions and found turbulence to closely follow (follow) one returning solution after another as long as the turbulent flow persisted,” Grigoriev said. “Such qualitative behavior was predicted for low-dimensional chaotic systems, such as the famous Lorenz model, which was derived six decades ago as a highly simplified model of the atmosphere.”

The work represents the first experimental observation of chaotic motion following recurring solutions actually observed in turbulent flows. “The dynamics of turbulent flows are, of course, much more complicated due to the quasi-periodic nature of returning solutions,” Grigoriev added.

“Using this method, we convincingly demonstrated that the organization of turbulence in both space and time is well captured by these structures,” the researchers said. “These results lay the groundwork for representing turbulence in terms of coherent structures and exploiting their persistence over time to understand the devastating effects of chaos on our ability to predict, control and evolve fluid flows.”

A new dynamic foundation for 3D fluid flows

These findings most immediately impact the community of physicists, mathematicians and engineers still trying to understand fluid turbulence, which “remains arguably the greatest unsolved problem in all of science,” Grigoriev said.

“This work builds on and expands on previous work on fluid turbulence by the same group, some of which were reported at Georgia Tech in 2017,” he added. “Unlike the work discussed in that publication that focused on idealized two-dimensional fluid flows, the current research focuses on the practically important and more complicated three-dimensional flows.”

Ultimately, the team’s study establishes a mathematical foundation for fluid turbulence that is dynamic rather than statistical in nature — thus capable of making quantitative predictions, which are crucial for a variety of applications.

“It could give us the opportunity to dramatically improve the accuracy of weather forecasting and, in particular, enable the prediction of extreme events such as hurricanes and tornadoes,” Grigoriev said. “Dynamic framework is also essential to our ability to design flows with desirable properties, for example reduced drag around vehicles to improve fuel efficiency, or improved mass transit to remove more carbon dioxide from the atmosphere in the emerging direct air capture industry. ”

