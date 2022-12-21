Photos: Top 10 of 2023 best new theme park rides and attractions in the United States

US
By Jacky
Concept art of Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood. (Universal)

It’s never too early to look ahead to what’s on tap next year and 2023 already promises to be a good year for roller coaster enthusiasts, thrill ride junkies and theme park fans.

Consider our Top 10 for 2023 an evolving and ever-changing list of the best new rides and attractions coming to theme parks across the United States in the coming year.

Early announcements suggest that 2023 will be another good year for theme park enthusiasts. Many parks have already started construction on this year’s projects, while others have merely announced plans or launched teaser campaigns.

We’ll update our Top 10 list as new rides and attractions are revealed and more details become available.

Concept art of Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood. (Universal)

1) The Super Nintendo world themed land debuting February 17 at Universal Studios Hollywood will feature the Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge augmented reality race car ride, Toadstool Cafe restaurant, and 1Up Factory store.

Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway, on display in Florida, debuts January 27 at Disneyland. (Photo by Matt Stroshane, Disney)
Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, on display in Florida, debuts January 27 at Disneyland. (Photo by Matt Stroshane, Disney) AP Photo/David Zalubowski

2) The Mickey and Minnie’s runaway railroad trackless dark ride imported from Florida will serve as the centerpiece of Disneyland’s reimagined Mickey’s Toontown. The new ride will debut on January 27, a few weeks before the opening of the revamped land on March 8.

The roller coaster Tron Lightcycle Run at Shaghai Disneyland. (Disney)
The roller coaster Tron Lightcycle Run at Shaghai Disneyland. (Disney)

3) The Tron Light Cycle Run coming to Disney’s Magic Kingdom in Florida this spring will be a clone of the Shanghai Disneyland motorcycle-style roller coaster.

Large poster for the Villain-Con Minion Blast attraction coming to Universal Studios Florida. (Universal)
Large poster for the Villain-Con Minion Blast attraction coming to Universal Studios Florida. (Universal)

4) The Villain-Con Minion Explosion The attraction, which opens this summer at Universal Studios Florida, puts visitors on a conveyor belt-like motion path and arms them with an interactive blaster for video game-style action.

Concept art of the Big Bear Mountain roller coaster coming to Dollywood. (Dollywood)
Concept art of the Big Bear Mountain roller coaster coming to Dollywood. (Dollywood)

5) The $25 million Big Berenberg roller coaster from Dutch-based ridemaker Vekoma will debut at Dollywood this spring. The 4,000-foot multi-launch roller coaster will be the longest at the theme park in Tennessee.

Concept art of the Wildcat's Revenge roller coaster coming to Hersheypark. (Hershey Park)
Concept art of the Wildcat’s Revenge roller coaster coming to Hersheypark. (Hershey Park)

6) The former wooden roller coaster Wildcat at Pennsylvania’s Hersheypark is getting a hybrid makeover from Rocky Mountain Construction for the summer of 2023. Revenge of the wild cat will feature Zero-G stalls and reels.

Concept art of the Pipeline: The Surf Coaster is coming to SeaWorld Orlando. (Sea World)
Concept art of the Pipeline: The Surf Coaster is coming to SeaWorld Orlando. (Sea World)

7) The Pipeline: the Surf Coaster coming to SeaWorld Orlando in the spring is being heralded as the next-generation stand-up coaster from Swiss-based ridemaker Bolliger & Mabillard.

Concept art of the Arctic Rescue coaster coming to SeaWorld San Diego. (Sea World)
Concept art of the Arctic Rescue coaster coming to SeaWorld San Diego. (Sea World)

8) The arctic rescue A snowmobile-themed roller coaster coming to SeaWorld San Diego in the spring will take riders on a trek through the frigid tundra without ever leaving sunny Southern California.

Concept art of the DarKoaster: Escape the Storm roller coaster coming to Busch Gardens Williamsburg. (Busch Gardens)
Concept art of the DarKoaster: Escape the Storm roller coaster coming to Busch Gardens Williamsburg. (Busch Gardens)

9) The DarKoaster: Escape the storm snowmobile coaster comes to Busch Gardens Williamsburg takes riders through the abandoned fortress of the Virginia theme park’s former Curse of DarKastle dark ride.

The logo for the Primordial roller coaster coming to Utah's Lagoon theme park. (Lagoon)
The logo for the Primordial roller coaster coming to Utah’s Lagoon theme park. (Lagoon)

10) paramount is billed as a “unique interactive roller coaster” built into a massive man-made mountain at Utah’s family-owned Lagoon theme park. The in-house project, which has been in development for seven years, is expected to finally open in 2023.

Concept art of the ArieForce One roller coaster coming to Fun Spot America Atlanta. (nice place)
Concept art of the ArieForce One roller coaster coming to Fun Spot America Atlanta. (nice place)

And here are the next 10 best new rides for 2023 from around the US:

11) Ari Force One roller coaster from Rocky Mountain Construction, Fun Spot America Atlanta (Georgia)12) P’Sghetti Bowl dueling single rail coaster by Skyline Attractions, Six Flags Fiesta Texas13) Zambezi Zinger II hybrid roller coaster from Great Coasters International, Worlds of Fun (Missouri)14) Air landing themed land with six rides, Carowinds, North Carolina15) Catapult falls launched flume water coaster, SeaWorld San Antonio (Texas)16) Montezooma: the forbidden fortress flywheel launched coaster makeover, Knott’s Berry Farm (Buena Park)17) called S&S Screamin’ Swing ride Serengeti KiteBusch Gardens Tampa (Florida)18) Journey of water Moana-themed land, Epcot (Florida)19) Adventureland tree house makeover inspired by Swiss Family Robinson, Disneyland (Anaheim)20) Two Hot Wheels themed coasters by Chance Rides, Mattel Adventure Park (Arizona)

You might also like More from author

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More