Photos: Switzerland edge Serbia in goalfest for last 16

Switzerland reached the knockout round of the World Cup for the third consecutive tournament, after beating Serbia 3-2 on Friday, to finish second in Group G and set up a last-16 showdown with Portugal.

In a match that ebbed and flowed at breakneck speed in the first half at Stadium 974, Xherdan Shaqiri put Switzerland ahead, but Serbia quickly scored twice within 10 minutes, through Aleksandar Mitrovic and Dusan Vlahovic, to turn the game on its head .

Breel Embolo added another twist to an enthralling opening period by leveling Switzerland just before half-time, while Remo Freuler scored three minutes after the restart to restore their one-goal lead.

Switzerland had fired warning shots barely 30 seconds into the game, as captain Granit Xhaka’s attack was blocked by the Serbian defense before goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic deflected both Embolo one-on-one and Xhaka on the rebound.

Serbia were under pressure after that early scare, with Nikola Milenkovic heading wide from Dusan Tadic’s corner before Andrija Zivkovic aimed from outside the box and rattled the left post with a powerful effort.

Ricardo Rodriguez’s cross in the 20th minute was cleared and fell to Djibril Sow, who picked out Shaqiri on the right. The midfielder fired in a shot that gave Strahinja Pavlovic a slight deflection on his way to the net.

Fulham frontman Mitrovic headed in a cross from Tadic six minutes later, rightly leveling Serbia. Tadic was involved again and the ball slid to Vlahovic, who sent a low shot past goalkeeper Gregor Kobel to complete the Serbian turnaround.

But Embolo fired in Silvan Widmer’s low cross in the 44th minute and Freuler kept up the momentum by scoring the fifth goal of the evening as two beautifully executed moves from the Swiss attack proved to be Serbia’s downfall.

Midway through the second half, Mitrovic went down too easily after a challenge from Fabian Schar, but his calls for a penalty kick were rejected and the Serbian dugout poured onto the pitch to protest the referee’s decision.

Switzerland finished with six points, level with Group G winners Brazil, but behind on goal difference. Serbia, needing a win to give themselves a fighting chance to advance, finished bottom of the group by just one point. They have not progressed beyond the group stage of the World Cup since the breakup of Yugoslavia.