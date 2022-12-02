Photos: South Korea beat Portugal in the battle for the nomination World Cup

South Korea scored a late goal to beat Portugal 2-1 at the World Cup on Friday, a victory that looked to send the Asian side into the last 16, ahead of Uruguay in goals scored.

As the clock ticked down on South Korea’s time in the tournament, striker Son Heung-min ran free after a Portuguese corner kick in extra time and slipped a pass to Hwang Hee-chan who blasted past Diogo Costa to unleash wild celebrations.

After an early opener for Portugal by Ricardo Horta, Kim Young-gwon gave the Koreans hope in the 27th minute when a corner hit Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo on the back and kindly fell for the defender to sweep the ball home.

South Korea’s latest victory looked set to move into second place in Group H ahead of Uruguay, who beat Ghana 2-0. Portugal finished top of the group.