Photos show times people have posed with statues to make it look like something else is going on

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

These hilarious images are humorous enough to make everyone laugh.

Bored Panda has collected some of the funniest photos of people having fun with statues around the world.

From one man being grabbed by an eagle to another man flashing Ronald McDonald, these photos prove that sometimes it pays to be creative.

One woman posed in a way that made it look like she was being pinched by a rather amorous piece of art. Meanwhile, a child made an attempt to get her first kiss while closing her lips with a bronze statue.

Here FEMAIL shares a selection of the best examples…

The eagle has landed… and this man isn’t too happy about being grabbed by the huge beast

A blow too far: Titan Cronos seems upset by this man’s trumpet, although it may have been the tune he was playing

Brutal lad! This statue of Perth’s first Anglican Bishop, Bishop Mathew Hale in Perth, Western Australia, has landed in a rather compromising position as he seemingly grabs a handful of a woman’s buttocks

Ooh, hands off! This woman pushed a bronze child away as she pursed her lips with a surprised metal police officer

Feeling hammered: A man is knocked to the ground and punched in his underworld in Veracruz, Mexico

You’re coming with me! The statue of Ronald Reagan decided to drag this man by his shoe down a street in Budapest, Hungary

Budding bromance: These two men wearing togas have found a new shared love for listening to music. The original version of this by Stephanos, of the school of Pasiteles, is in Naples and shows Orestes and Electra

oh what is that? This man excitedly shows a metal woman something interesting on his mobile phone in Vancouver, Canada

We are late! We can all share the heartbreaking fear of being late for a train or plane as this unlikely couple runs down the street

This violinist leads a row of children through a park on Shamian Island in Guangzhou, Hong Kong

This staged version of Christ’s descent from the cross was probably not what the artist had originally envisioned

Who knew that Walt Disney and Darth Vader were related? This Man Makes It Look Like Disney’s Statue In The Magic Kingdom In Disney World, Florida, Has Mastered The Dark Side Of The Force

Who knows what this woman said… but it must have been something bad for the statue in a toga to punch her in the face