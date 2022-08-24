Photos show times people have posed with statues to make it look like something else is going on
Not so stony! Hilarious photos capture VERY creative poses with statues – including a man being grabbed by a giant eagle and a woman tucked up on a couch
- Bored Panda collected funny pictures of people having fun with statues
- They will leave you in tears of laughter if you look at the images one by one
- A woman posed to make it look like she was being pinched
These hilarious images are humorous enough to make everyone laugh.
Bored Panda has collected some of the funniest photos of people having fun with statues around the world.
From one man being grabbed by an eagle to another man flashing Ronald McDonald, these photos prove that sometimes it pays to be creative.
One woman posed in a way that made it look like she was being pinched by a rather amorous piece of art. Meanwhile, a child made an attempt to get her first kiss while closing her lips with a bronze statue.
Here FEMAIL shares a selection of the best examples…
The eagle has landed… and this man isn’t too happy about being grabbed by the huge beast
A blow too far: Titan Cronos seems upset by this man’s trumpet, although it may have been the tune he was playing
Brutal lad! This statue of Perth’s first Anglican Bishop, Bishop Mathew Hale in Perth, Western Australia, has landed in a rather compromising position as he seemingly grabs a handful of a woman’s buttocks
Ooh, hands off! This woman pushed a bronze child away as she pursed her lips with a surprised metal police officer
Feeling hammered: A man is knocked to the ground and punched in his underworld in Veracruz, Mexico
You’re coming with me! The statue of Ronald Reagan decided to drag this man by his shoe down a street in Budapest, Hungary
Budding bromance: These two men wearing togas have found a new shared love for listening to music. The original version of this by Stephanos, of the school of Pasiteles, is in Naples and shows Orestes and Electra
oh what is that? This man excitedly shows a metal woman something interesting on his mobile phone in Vancouver, Canada
We are late! We can all share the heartbreaking fear of being late for a train or plane as this unlikely couple runs down the street
This violinist leads a row of children through a park on Shamian Island in Guangzhou, Hong Kong
This staged version of Christ’s descent from the cross was probably not what the artist had originally envisioned
Who knew that Walt Disney and Darth Vader were related? This Man Makes It Look Like Disney’s Statue In The Magic Kingdom In Disney World, Florida, Has Mastered The Dark Side Of The Force
Who knows what this woman said… but it must have been something bad for the statue in a toga to punch her in the face
Will we ever find out what this image whispered in this man’s ear as he clung to his shirt?