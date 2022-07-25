Photos show line of freighters outside Port of Oakland as trucker strike enters its second week

Shocking photos of cargo-loaded freighters waiting to unload in the Port of Oakland show the real-time effects of a truck strike entering its second week.

Independent truck drivers have been blocking road access to the port since last week, preventing ships from unloading at the main shipping hub and causing further disruptions to a supply chain already experiencing crippling stress from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and China’s COVID-19 lockdown measures.

The truck drivers have protested California’s Assembly Bill 5, a 2019 law requiring certain industries — including trucks — to classify independent contractors as permanent employees.

Many truck drivers have argued that the law has ruined their autonomy and turned the way they do business upside down.

The protests started last Monday and have since blocked access to the port, with the exception of a weekend break that was scheduled to coincide with the port’s reduced weekend activity.

Photos of the harbor show rows of stacked shipping containers with nowhere to go and an armada of fully loaded freighters line up, unable to unload their cargo.

Protesters wearing T-shirts with “AB5” crossed out in red on their chests were seen in California with freight cranes standing still and unused behind them.

The Port of Oakland is a major hub for California’s more than $20 billion in agricultural exports, including almonds, dairy products and wine.

The eighth-busiest U.S. seaport for containers — which also handles imports such as coffee, electronics and manhole covers — was already clearing a pandemic-fueled cargo backup before truck protests began.

Port representatives told Reuters that some port terminals have been leased to companies planning their operations and may have carried out some shipping operations during the Saturday morning protest break.

It is unclear whether the protests will resume on Monday.

Bill Aboudi, owner of a transportation company and supporter of the protests, told Reuters this will be determined by the progress of talks on the law.

“Whether the protests will resume on Monday or not will not be determined until Monday, as the truck drivers are actively in talks with the authorities involved,” Aboudi said.

Operations at the Port of Northern California nearly came to a halt last week after protesters used pickets and tractor-trailers to block terminal gates.

Work on ships and docks slowed after cargo flows stopped and hundreds of members of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) refused to cross blockade lines for security reasons.

Truckers to AB5 say it would make it harder for companies to classify employees as independent contractors.

They say the law requires them to spend thousands of dollars on insurance and equipment rental such as chassis to remain independent.

“AB5 is anything that stands in the way of a small trucker’s ambition to realize the ‘American dream’,” said Aboudi.