Photos show bizarre public toilets – urinals made from French horns and a toilet bowl with icicles

Most people would be happy if their toilet experience consisted of a simple ceramic toilet in a clean, tiled bathroom.
But it seems not everyone agrees, with people all over the world living on the brink as they prop up and decorate the latrine in weird, wacky ways.
Here’s a series of snaps showing just how funny, bizarre – and sometimes terrifying – the results of toilet tinkering can be.
Collected by Health and wellness news from the Facebook group aptly titled Toilets With Threatening Auras, these photos show the toilet concept deconstructed and reassembled in the strangest of places.
Here, FEMAIL looks at some of the boldest and wildest toilets – with icicles, musical instruments and, more often than necessary, great heights.
For those with a preference for a brass section, this trombone-themed toilet experience in Germany might just be the perfect thing to see in the ladies’ room
Designed in an abandoned elevator shaft of a multi-storey building, this creatively discouraging toilet in Guadalajara, México adds a touch of drama and suspense
Other than looking painful and uncomfortable, it’s strange to think what made this completely frozen toilet the state it is in now
The troubles with this toilet start before you even enter the room, with a door that is fit for insanely slender proportions
For a futuristic feel, these egg-shaped pod-style toilets at Sketch restaurant, in London, make the powder room a much more chaotic experience
This exceptionally unique interior choice leaves little to the imagination and much to doubt
It makes for quite a stressful bathroom experience, it’s not entirely clear where the stairs lead right next to this toilet, or why it should be there
It’s not just the trumpets! This toilet next to a piano is perfect for budding virtuosos who want to practice whenever possible
The mood lighting and eerie walls on the eyes of this cubicle would make anyone both watched and nervous
These two latrines are so close together they almost touch
That’s gonna hurt! This spooky, ornately decorated toilet is depicted with an icicle sticking straight out of the bowl
This tiny toilet isn’t even as tall as the bin next to it – making for an extremely uncomfortable fit