Photos show Aussie mountaineer’s Matthew Eakin’s final days on doomed Himalayan climb of K2

Incredible photos taken during Australian Matthew Eakin’s doomed attempt to climb K2, reveal the joy and ‘suffering’ associated with conquering the world’s deadliest mountain.

Sydney tax attorney and travel guide Mr Eakin went missing a week ago while descending the world’s second highest mountain for 42 days in a dramatic and ultimately fatal adventure.

His body – “frozen and intact” – was spotted on the mountain Monday next to his Canadian colleague Richard Cartier, who also died.

One of the climbing party’s base camps on their fateful 2022 adventure

It is believed that the pair slipped and fell during the descent after successfully reaching the top of the mountain last Saturday.

His sister Kate Martin told Daily Mail Australia that Mr Eakin was an ‘absolute legend’. Matthew lived 100 percent.”

In addition to being a passionate mountaineer, Mr. Eakin was an avid mountaineer, mountain biker and skydiver.

He studied sports marketing and law and worked as a tax accountant before taking a job as a guide taking Australian students on treks in Nepal.

He also ran a Facebook page, Mountaineering Downunder, for 3,000 members.

A friend from Sydney, Rob Norman, said Mr Eakin was ‘a man who constantly gave his time to others’.

“Anyone who had the pleasure of spending even a few minutes with Matthew Eakin would come away with a renewed zest for life.

“He lived the life he wanted, wore his heart on his sleeve, made the most of this precious life we ​​have and always did it with a smile on his face.”

Mr Eakin’s family paid tribute with an emotional post stating that he had not wasted a second of his life

His family added that Matthew did not have a “death wish” because of his dangerous hobby, but considered it a “life wish.”

His family released an emotional statement on Thursday, saying that the last time the family heard from him, he was “excited” after conquering the deadly peak.

They also said that he “wasn’t wasting a second of his life” and that he didn’t consider it a “death wish” because of his dangerous hobby, but a “life wish.”

“Once you’ve tasted the forbidden fruit of adventure and what you really love to do, you’ll never look back,” Mr. Eakin had said.

“It’s sad that many (almost all) don’t think so.”

Mr Eakin’s climbing company on his fatal 2022 mission to Nepal to climb K2, the world’s second highest mountain

Mr Eakin (center) gives a thumbs up on the K2 climb that would be his last

‘Some people’s passions simply have a greater chance of dying. As for having a death wish? Far from it, I have a life wish. A wish to live deeply.’

Another Canadian climber in the troupe, Justin Dube-Fahmy, documented the climbing troupe’s grueling six-week journey to K2 on Facebook with updates and photos.

The latest update, posted on Friday, said: ‘Richard, Matt and I were pretty tired. 16 hours of climbing.

‘It’s starting to get cold. We’re pretty tired after these two big days.’

Even in summer, temperatures at the top of K2 drop below -20C, which is colder than Everest.

A message from Mr Dube-Fahmy described the journey to the first camp, Joula, at 3,161 meters and the brutal climb that followed – summarizing the party’s temperament.

It was ‘an 8 hour session of ass-hitting-dust-in-the-face-on-rocky-way-along-cliffs. It’s fun!’

Matthew Eakin pictured during one of his Himalayan expeditions

‘We all kept our humor’ [during] the inelegant ordeal.’

The photos show a team smiling and united through sometimes harrowing circumstances as they face terrifying opportunities.

At 8,611 meters high, K2 is the second highest mountain in the world, but climbing it is more difficult than Mount Everest and a far more deadly feat.

Since the first records were kept, 95 people have died climbing K2 of the 380 that have made it – meaning one in four who conquer it will die in the process.

The reason it is considered so deadly is the steeper faces and extreme weather that plagues the mountain.

It was dubbed the “Savage Mountain” after American climber George Bell famously said “it’s a savage mountain, it’s trying to kill you.”

On August 1, 2008, 11 mountaineers were killed when they climbed it in one day after an avalanche.

The family statement emphasized that Mr Eakin was a ‘safety first’ climber and had previously run K2 – which he did in 2020.

“Matthew was a very experienced and capable high altitude climber who had done a lot of climbing in Nepal and Pakistan over the past decade.”

The statement contained an extraordinary description of his own attitude to the risks he was taking.

Matthew described his passion for life itself: Many will wonder why not stop? Don’t you have a death wish?

‘The answers are simple; a day like a tiger is really worth more than a thousand like a sheep.’

A moving tribute to Mr Eakin was posted on his Facebook page by his family

The joy he got from rock climbing was evident in a music video he did with a friend – as he hung hundreds of feet above the forest floor in the Blue Mountains.

“It’s pretty amazing to be 8,000 feet above everything and look down and see everything below you,” Mr. Eakin said.

‘You feel very high, you are on top and you can almost see the curvature of the earth. It’s pretty special.’

The interviewer asked him if he ever felt “exposed or scared” on his first 8,000-meter ascent – Manuslu in Nepal, the world’s eighth tallest mountain.

Mr. Eakin was more focused on how to make it than why he couldn’t.

“It was more the sheer amount of suffering involved. It’s a huge spike, there’s a lot of effort – the physical toll, the mental toll and just the sheer effort of going one foot after the other.

“The great thing I learned from that was that the process of getting to the top really is just one foot after the other and just be patient with yourself.

“You can always take another step. In the end, one more step leads to something good.’