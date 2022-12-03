Photos: School gives autistic Chinese youth a voice

Nearly three years of pandemic restrictions have been difficult for 23-year-old Chinese villager Zu Wenbao, but thanks to Beijing-based Chen’s Studio, music has become his salvation.

Zu is one of 14 million people in China with autism spectrum disorder, a developmental disability caused by differences in the brain compared to the rest of the population. Despite laws to ensure the integration of people with autism, many in China know little about the disorder and a lack of support remains, experts say.

Autism has prevented Zu from fitting in at school or with other young people in his home village of Bei’an in China’s northeastern province of Heilongjiang. That all changed when he started teaching music for free at Chen’s Studio, which started classes for people with autism just as the pandemic started.

Zu, who is non-verbal, entered Beijing five-studio school in 2020. He has since learned to play the keyboard and sing along with the four other members of the “Star Kids” band that their teacher, Chen Shensi, founded last. years for people with autism.

“Without music, without these lessons, he would have nothing,” says Zhao Guorong, Zu’s mother, who travels with her son for two hours every Sunday on three different buses from their current home on the outskirts of Beijing so that he can learn follow.

“The village youth all go to work or school, so without music and the band he wouldn’t have peers to hang out with,” she added. “Even though the kids who take music lessons are younger than him and half his size, they all take care of him as if he were their brother.”

China has passed several laws to ensure the inclusion of people with autism, most recently in September to standardize autism screening, diagnosis and intervention for young children.

While support has improved over the past 20 years, millions of children still lack the behavioral therapy and educational support they need, experts say.

People with autism often find it difficult to get a job, and music school founder Chen hopes he can change that by giving his students a way to make a living: the Star Kids band has already performed several concerts at events in camp sites in Beijing’s suburbs.

Chen says he knew very little about autism before teaching a bassist with the disorder in 2020.

“It’s just hard for them to communicate normally with other people, let alone have a regular job, but they might be able to make a living by being an artist,” he said.

“To some extent, I think music is their language.”