Photos reveal VERY witty notices created to grab your attention

These hilarious characters are funny enough to stop you in your tracks.

From a pub that offers ‘3D Tinder’ to a cafe that says it’s ‘all or nothing’ because it tells diners to ‘go naked or wear a mask’, milked has collected some of the funniest posts shared around the world online.

In an effort to boost vaccine uptake, one savvy vet in Australia wrote on their bulletin board: ‘Dinosaurs never had vaccines and now look at them.’

Meanwhile, a sign in Lithuania left little to the imagination when it suggested they film you urinating on their beach and put it online.

Here FEMAIL shares a selection of the best examples…

Cute! This adorable plate was placed on a table for elderly regulars at a Jack’s restaurant in the US

A British pub used a joke based on a dating app as a way to get gamblers to their bar and offered ‘3D Tinder’

In an effort to boost vaccine uptake, a savvy vet in Australia joked that dinosaurs ‘never had vaccines’ and went extinct as a result

This sign in Lithuania leaves little to the imagination, suggesting that they will film you urinating on their beach and put it online

‘We don’t have one!’: This Henderson, Nevada casino found a funny way to tell its customers it didn’t have a valet

Listen up! This metal sign tried to get lazy teens to ‘act now’ and go their own way in the world

‘Please park outside’: The staff at this Arby’s in Jasper, Alabama, had a sense of humor after a car crashed into their store and put up this sign the next day

This sign made by Vince the Sign Guy makes it clear that ‘without free speech we wouldn’t know who the idiots are’

Who is a good boy? An ingenious dog lover in America created a stick swap for dogs to entertain them

This cat cafe in the US had an interesting way of telling people to wear a mask during the pandemic, saying it’s ‘all or nothing’ because it told diners to ‘go naked or wear a mask’

What a warning! This corn maze featured a hilarious sign to pique the humor of those who venture into it

Don’t we all wish we had that kind of confidence every now and then? This sign maker definitely thought we should

This sign in Noccalula Falls Park in Alabama, in America, was downright humorous with its sign to stop littering

An angry resident of this house put up a very sarcastic sign trying to get couriers to ring the bell

This sign from Kew Gardens in Richmond, London is sure to make you laugh, with its dry humour

Who needs a baby when you have a cat? This US baby change board is sure to get a smile

This museum owner in Japan decided they would live by their own rules and made it clear to the customers

La Jolla Fencing Academy in California had a funny way to get more customers during the pandemic

If you get shivers every time you see a shark fin, this toilet sign probably isn’t something to run into